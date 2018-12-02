Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Earns IAC Vascular Laboratory Accreditation by

Thursday, November 29 2018

Posted in News & Views

(North Bergen, NJ) -- The Vascular Laboratory at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center has earned re-accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). The Vascular Laboratory performs non-invasive vascular diagnostics to the inpatients and outpatients in the early detection of cardiovascular disease and stroke - major causes of death and disability in Palisades Medical Center’s service area of Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The lab earned re-accreditation in vascular testing in the areas of Extra-cranial Cerebral, Peripheral Venous and Peripheral Arterial.

IAC accreditation is a ‘seal of approval’ that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement. The vascular laboratory at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center underwent a thorough review of operational and technical components by a panel of experts. The IAC grants accreditation only to those facilities that are found to be providing high quality patient care in compliance with national standards through a comprehensive application process, including detailed case study review.

Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death in the United States. On average, one American dies every 39 seconds of cardiovascular disease, which is caused by disorders of the heart and blood vessels. Stroke, a disorder of the blood supply to the brain, is the third leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the country, with nearly 800,000 new strokes occurring annually.

PHOTO CAPTION

(Left-To-Right) Maria Pineda-Tirado, RVT, Sr. Cardiovascular Ultrasound Tech; David O'Connor, MD, Director of the Vascular Lab and Chief of Vascular Services, and Maryam Yazdani, RVT, Vascular Ultrasound Tech.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

