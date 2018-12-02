Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Earns IAC Vascular Laboratory Accreditation
(North Bergen, NJ) -- The Vascular Laboratory at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center has earned re-accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). The Vascular Laboratory performs non-invasive vascular diagnostics to the inpatients and outpatients in the early detection of cardiovascular disease and stroke - major causes of death and disability in Palisades Medical Center’s service area of Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The lab earned re-accreditation in vascular testing in the areas of Extra-cranial Cerebral, Peripheral Venous and Peripheral Arterial.
IAC accreditation is a ‘seal of approval’ that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement. The vascular laboratory at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center underwent a thorough review of operational and technical components by a panel of experts. The IAC grants accreditation only to those facilities that are found to be providing high quality patient care in compliance with national standards through a comprehensive application process, including detailed case study review.
Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death in the United States. On average, one American dies every 39 seconds of cardiovascular disease, which is caused by disorders of the heart and blood vessels. Stroke, a disorder of the blood supply to the brain, is the third leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the country, with nearly 800,000 new strokes occurring annually.
PHOTO CAPTION
(Left-To-Right) Maria Pineda-Tirado, RVT, Sr. Cardiovascular Ultrasound Tech; David O'Connor, MD, Director of the Vascular Lab and Chief of Vascular Services, and Maryam Yazdani, RVT, Vascular Ultrasound Tech.
ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTERHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
What's Related