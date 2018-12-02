Verismo Opera Presents Classics for the Holiday Season
This holiday season, travel to ancient China and see Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot on your first stop around the globe. Then, continue your voyage to Gaul set during the time of the druids under the rule of the Roman Empire in Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma. These grand operas, both seen on the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera stage at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey this year, are available on DVD for $40 each. Limited quantities are available.
Place your order now, with the opera’s name and the quantity wanted, and receive your purchase just in time for the holidays! Make checks payable to Verismo Opera and mail to NJAVO, POB 3024, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-9024. Free shipping is provided.
Classic Verismo Opera Library
If you missed one of the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera’s productions from previous years or want to see an opera again, check out these classics from the company's extensive repertoire on DVD:
•Georges Bizet - Carmen (2008, 2015)
•Gaetano Donizetti - Lucia di Lammermoor (2015)
•Ruggerio Leoncavallo- I Pagliacci (2013)
•Pietro Mascagni - Cavalleria Rusticana (2013)
•Giacomo Puccini - La Boheme (2000, 2014), Gianni Schicchi (2013), Madama Butterfly (2012), Suor Angelica (2013), Tosca (2011, 2017)
•Giuseppe Verdi - Aida (2011, 2017), Un Ballo in Maschera (2009), Rigoletto (2010, 2016), La Traviata (2014)
During the holiday season, these classic operas are available for the special sale price of $25. Making a purchase is easy. First, place your order by mail, provide the name of the opera, the production year and the quantity requested. Second, include a check or money order made out to Verismo Opera and remember to sign the check. Third, send your order to Verismo Opera, POB 3024, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-9024. Free shipping is provided on all orders.
About New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera
For 30 years, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, has been an integral part of the region’s classical music culture. Led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, Verismo Opera is the Bergen Performing Arts Center's house opera company. Verismo Opera provides performing opportunities for artists through semi-annual productions and concerts, directs an international vocal competition drawing artists worldwide, and organizes opera workshops and master classes.
For information, visit Verismo Opera's web site, www.verismopera.org; follow the company on Facebook, http://bit.ly/9JXTP8, or Twitter @NJVerismoOpera; or call (201) 886-0561.
Photo Caption: The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera presented AIDA in 2017 with the stellar cast of tenor Raúl Melo, a guest artist at the Metropolitan Opera for nine seasons, as Radames; soprano Rosa D'Imperio as Aida; and mezzo-soprano Galina Ivannikova as Amneris. Other members of the cast were: bass Stephan Kirchgraber as the King of Egypt, Fredrick Redd as Amonasro, Isaac Grier as Ramphis, Rachel Hippert as the Priestess, and tenor Giovanni Simone as the Messenger. Photo Credit: Barrie Proctor Bonacci
