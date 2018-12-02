Younger Singers Audition for Englewood Idol by

(Englewood, New Jersey- November 30, 2018) Talented teen vocalists from Englewood, New Jersey will once again grace the stage of bergenPAC on Friday, January 11, at 7:00 pm for the 14th annual Englewood Idol competition, and this year they will be joined by even younger performers. Englewood students in grades 2 – 8 are invited to audition to perform at the show in the first ever showcase of “Junior” Englewood Idol (grades 6 – 8), “Mini” Englewood Idol (grades 4 – 5) and “Micro” Englewood Idol (grades 2 – 3).

Auditions for the new “Junior,” “Mini,” and “Micro” Idol competition will take place on Saturday, December 8, from 2:00 – 4:00 at the Dizzy Gillespie Auditorium of Dwight Morrow High School, 274 Knickerbocker Road, Englewood, NJ. The Judges Panel for the auditions for Junior, Mini and Micro Idol will be comprised of current and former Englewood Idols. The winners of the auditions will perform at this year’s Englewood Idol show.

“We were looking to expand the show by sharing with our audience the talent in Englewood from all levels, so reaching out to students in the younger grades was a natural direction for us,” says Associate Producer and Dwight Morrow High School Senior Intern Brianna Christie. “Our current Idols are as talented as they are because they have come through the Englewood public schools, which all have amazing music programs. We want to showcase that.”

Englewood Idol is a fundraiser for the Dr. John Grieco Scholarship Fund. Students from Dwight Morrow High School / [email protected] once again hope to raise at least $10,000 through this event, which is expected to top last year’s attendance record of more than 1,000 fans. Funds raised by the Dr. John Grieco Scholarship Fund are awarded as academic scholarships to Englewood public school students in grades 7 – 12.

Englewood Idol 2019 will feature eight contestants, all students from the city’s high school programs: Dwight Morrow High School, The Dwight-Englewood School, and the [email protected] This year’s Englewood Idol contestants are Genesis Capellan, Maggie Colquitt, Donna Gad, Savannah George, Lena Graf, Angelica Munoz, Patricia Parker, and Auhjen Upshaw.

Auditions for Englewood Idol were open to any high school student living in, or attending school in, Englewood or Englewood Cliffs. More than 30 students auditioned this year. The show is the largest annual fundraiser for the Dr. John Grieco Scholarship Fund, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit charity run by students at DMHS and [email protected] The late Dr. John Grieco, after whom the Scholarship Fund was named, spearheaded the creation of the [email protected] program as well as other initiatives bringing educational reform and greater opportunities for students in the Englewood Public School District. According to Judy Aronson, Faculty Advisor of the Dr. John Grieco Scholarship Fund, “Students, parents, and staff have come to view Englewood Idol as more than a musical competition; it is an expression of so many of the values that Dr. John Grieco stood for. In addition, it helps Englewood’s high school students connect on a different level, outside of the classroom, showing a commitment to a show that they love.”

Local businesses can become sponsors of Englewood Idol by emailing [email protected], calling 201-294-0725, or visiting the student-designed website www.englewoodidol.com.

