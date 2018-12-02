Meridian Health Foundation’s 21ST Anniversary Gala Raises Over $2.2 Million by

Neptune, NJ – November 29, 2018 ― Hackensack Meridian Health Meridian Health Foundation is pleased to announce its 21st Anniversary Gala, the Giving Heals Gala, raised over $2.2 million for the organization. Taking place at Harrah’s Conference Center in Atlantic City on Saturday, November 17, 2018, the event honored Maureen and John K. Lloyd, the co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, who were honored for their dedication to improving health care for New Jersey residents. The signature fundraising event benefitted Hackensack Meridian Health’s southern region not-for-profit medical centers and community health programs.

“What a tremendous honor to be able to celebrate my friend and co-CEO, John, and his wonderful wife, Maureen,” says Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “He has helped to shape health care in this state through his vision, leadership and philanthropy and we owe him a debt of gratitude. He will be greatly missed by the many individuals who have had the pleasure of working with him over the past 35 plus years. We all wish him the best in his retirement.”

The Lloyds made the first donation to the Giving Heals campaign, which has already raised over $80 million toward the Meridian Health Foundation’s $150 million goal. The gala, attended by more than 850 people, will contribute to this historic campaign.

“It has been my privilege to serve as the leader of this phenomenal organization for the past 36 years,” says Mr. Lloyd. “Maureen and I were humbled to be honored at this impressive gala and are grateful to everyone for their support and friendship throughout the years. We believe wholeheartedly in improving health care for the residents of New Jersey and this country and are thrilled to have been able to have an impact on shaping it for our corner of the world. We know that Bob Garrett and the superb leaders of Hackensack Meridian Health will continue to work to enhance health care and emphasize the importance of philanthropy as a way to help heal.”

Guests of the gala enjoyed live music, dancing, a variety of delicious foods and a moving program that looked back at John and Maureen’s many accomplishments throughout the years.

“Events like the gala play a vital role in helping our medical centers and furthering health care initiatives for our community,” says Joseph Stampe, president and chief development officer of Meridian Health Foundation. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for everyone who supported our annual gala, to everyone who joined us in celebrating John and Maureen and for the continued support of our friends, family and neighbors for their support as we embark on this groundbreaking Giving Heals capital campaign.”

The gala was generously supported by Platinum and Silver Sponsor: Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey; Platinum Sponsors: Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. and TeamHealth; Gold Sponsors: Envision Physician Services, OceanFirst and Vee Technologies; and Silver Sponsors: Aetna Better Health of New Jersey, Coastal Imaging, Compass One Healthcare - Crothall Healthcare and Morrison Healthcare, Drinker Biddle & Reath, LLP, John D. Gumina, M.D., Hackensack Meridian Health Meridian Medical Group-Primary Care, Monmouth Family Medicine Group, Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center – Medical & Dental Staff, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center Medical Staff, Med-Metrix, TD Bank, University Radiology and Willis Towers Watson.

