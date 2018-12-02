BERGEN COUNTY’S WINTER WONDERLAND HOSTS MENORAH LIGHTING by

Friday, November 30 2018 @ 03:48 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Paramus, NJ)- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the Bergen County Department of Parks are pleased to welcome residents and visitors to join in celebrating Hanukkah with the lighting of the Wonderland Menorah on December 2, 2018 at 5:30 pm.

About Winter Wonderland:

Located on three-and-a-half acres of Van Saun County Park, Winter Wonderland transports visitors with its holiday décor and seasonally-themed activities. From the giant tinsel candy canes framing the entrance to the festive decorations throughout, visitors will feel like they have stepped into the North Pole. The centerpiece of the event is a massive Christmas tree, decorated with multicolored ornaments and topped with an illuminated star. In addition to skating on Winter Wonderland’s two ice rinks, guests will enjoy visiting with Santa Claus (and other popular characters), tasty treats from four fantastic food trucks, adult beverages at the Winter Wonderland Ice Bar, and carnival-style holiday games for the whole family.

