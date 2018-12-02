Winter Middle School Programs Offering At Ridgewood Parks and Recreation by

“Teen Chefs in Training”

Grades 6-8

Wednesdays, January 16, 23, 30 February 6, 13, 20

4:00pm to 5:00pm

HealthBarn USA at Habernickel Park, 1057 Hillcrest Rd., Ridgewood

$120/6 sessions ($130 for non-residents)

Limited to 20 participants

