Winter Middle School Programs Offering At Ridgewood Parks and Recreation
Grades 6-8
Mondays, January 14, (No 21), 28 February 4, 11, (No 18), 25 March 4, 11, 18
3:30pm to 4:15pm
Anne Zusy Youth Lounge, Community Center, 131 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood
$100 for the 8-week program ($110 for non-residents)
Please wear comfortable clothing, sneakers and bring water
“Teen Chefs in Training”
Grades 6-8
Wednesdays, January 16, 23, 30 February 6, 13, 20
4:00pm to 5:00pm
HealthBarn USA at Habernickel Park, 1057 Hillcrest Rd., Ridgewood
$120/6 sessions ($130 for non-residents)
Limited to 20 participants
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related