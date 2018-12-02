Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, December 02 2018 @ 03:57 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, December 02 2018 @ 03:57 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Winter Middle School Programs Offering At Ridgewood Parks and Recreation

    Share
“Teens on the Move”
Grades 6-8
Mondays, January 14, (No 21), 28     February 4, 11, (No 18), 25     March 4, 11, 18
3:30pm to 4:15pm
Anne Zusy Youth Lounge, Community Center, 131 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood
$100 for the 8-week program ($110 for non-residents)
Please wear comfortable clothing, sneakers and bring water

“Teen Chefs in Training”
Grades 6-8
Wednesdays, January 16, 23, 30   February 6, 13, 20
4:00pm to 5:00pm
HealthBarn USA at Habernickel Park, 1057 Hillcrest Rd., Ridgewood
$120/6 sessions ($130 for non-residents)
Limited to 20 participants

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Winter Middle School Programs Offering At Ridgewood Parks and Recreation
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost