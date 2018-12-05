LIVINGSTON MALL TO HOST “HOLIDAY"-THEMED DISNEY JUNIOR PLAY DATE by

December 03 2018

Posted in News & Views

Livingston Mall invites the community to a "Holiday"-themed Disney Junior Play Date event. Aimed to entertain and delight children of all ages, the event will take place on December 15 from 1PM-3PM.

During the "Holiday"-themed Disney Junior Play Date event, families will participate in a variety of activities including face painting, holiday themed craft and light refreshments. The fun starts at 1PM near Center Court in front of Lord & Taylor. This event does not include live character appearances.

Simon® has created a national collaboration with Disney Junior to host Disney Junior Play Dates in approximately 100 Simon Malls®, Mills® and Premium Outlets® across the country. Disney Junior Play Dates will be held quarterly featuring a different Disney Junior character to coincide with key shopping periods.

Disney Junior reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. It invites mom and dad to join their child in the Disney experience of magical, musical and heartfelt stories and characters while incorporating specific learning and development themes designed for kids age 2-7. Disney Junior's series blend Disney's unparalleled storytelling and characters kids love deeply with learning, including early math, language skills, healthy eating and lifestyles, and social skills. In the U.S., Disney Junior is a 24-hour channel and a daily programming block on Disney Channel reaching over 91 million U.S. homes. Globally, there are 36 Disney Junior channels in 27 languages around the world.

About Livingston Mall

An expansive retail destination for fashion, discovery and community, Livingston Mall is located at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and South Orange Avenues, and is managed by Simon, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. A two-level, super-regional shopping center, Livingston Mall is anchored by Lord & Taylor, Barnes & Noble, Macy's and Sears, and offers more than 100 specialty retailers, a seven unit Food Court and an indoor Children's Play Area. Additional Simon information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.simon.com/mall/livingston-mall for the latest mall events and retailer updates. Livingston Mall is on Facebook; check out www.facebook.com/LivingstonMall. Follow the mall on Twitter: @ShopLivingston.

