Hackensack Riverkeeper Partners With Local Brewery For Clean Water

Tuesday, December 04 2018 @ 02:50 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

The Alementary raises funds to support nonprofit organization’s mission

Hackensack, NJ – In a perfect example of “You can’t have one without the other” city-based microbrewery The Alementary spent much of this past November supporting Hackensack Riverkeeper’s mission to ensure clean, plentiful water for all – including the making of craft beer. During that time, a portion of the proceeds from every pint of Hackensack Lager sold at the brewery was donated to the nonprofit environmental organization through its #AlementaryCares charitable program.

“The beauty of this relationship is not just that Hackensack Lager is an eminently drinkable beer,” said Riverkeeper Captain Bill Sheehan. “In my opinion the best part is the fact that it’s brewed using clear clean water from the reservoirs on our very own Hackensack River.”

In recent years, brewers large and small have joined clean water advocacy organizations like Hackensack Riverkeeper in calling for stronger protections for waterways and the watershed lands that surround them. Sheehan and his crew figured it was just a matter of time before they’d get in on the action but at least one of them had some concerns.

“It was folks at The Alementary who decided which beer to promote on our behalf and I was worried they’d choose an IPA, fruit-infused beer or some esoteric brew – none of which our boss prefers,” recalled Program Director Captain Hugh Carola. “Fortunately they picked their flagship lager, which Capt. Bill likes just fine.”

The month-long celebration concluded this evening when the brewery hosted “Have a Brew, Meet the Crew”: a meet & greet event that brought their staff and regulars together with the organization’s staff, trustees and supporters – many sporting the group’s new “MAKE AMERICA GREEN AGAIN” hats. The festivities included games, a trivia contest, impromptu music performances and lots of prizes including Hackensack Riverkeeper logo beer glasses, coffee mugs, tee shirts and more.

“I decided from the start that we’d do whatever was necessary to get our message across and meet people wherever they were at,” explained Sheehan. “Whether they’re on the boat with us, in a meeting room, or sidling up to the bar at The Alementary – we’re more than happy to help everyone become better – and better informed – watershed citizens.”

Hackensack Riverkeeper extends its sincerest thanks to Mike Roosevelt, Blake Crawford, Matt Faustini and the entire team at The Alementary for their support – and for making some damn fine beer.

Founded in 1997 by Captain Bill Sheehan, Hackensack Riverkeeper employs a fourfold strategy of Environmental Action, Advocacy, Education and Litigation in its mission to Protect, Preserve and Restore the Hackensack River.

