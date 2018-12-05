For Fourth Year, EPA Recognizes Wegmans Food Markets as a Safer Choice Retailer by

Tuesday, December 04 2018 @ 02:52 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

EPA’s Partner of the Year Awards recognize organizations for demonstrated leadership in furthering safer chemistry and products, and promoting the Safer Choice label. To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA’s Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria. When this label appears on a product, it means the EPA has evaluated each ingredient for potential human health and environmental effects.

“We’re committed to offering effective cleaning products that are Safer Choice-certified whenever possible because we believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Dave Tantillo, Wegmans category merchant. “Because Safer Choice makes it easy for consumers to find cleaning products that are safer for them, their families, and the environment, it is the seal of approval we want our customers to know, understand, and trust.”

Through the Safer Choice program, the EPA works closely with companies to help them understand the chemistry of their products and to select safer alternatives to chemicals that pose potential health or environmental concerns. Wegmans carries a line of Wegmans brand cleaning products made with safer ingredients as well as several national brand products bearing the Safer Choice logo.

For more information about the Safer Choice Program, visit: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

