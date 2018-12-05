Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, December 05 2018 @ 12:32 AM EST
Wednesday, December 05 2018 @ 12:32 AM EST
For Fourth Year, EPA Recognizes Wegmans Food Markets as a Safer Choice Retailer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized Wegmans Food Markets as an outstanding Safer Choice Retailer. For the fourth year in a row, this award was given to Wegmans for fostering awareness of the Safer Choice program and committing to offer cleaning products that meet Safer Choice standards.

EPA’s Partner of the Year Awards recognize organizations for demonstrated leadership in furthering safer chemistry and products, and promoting the Safer Choice label. To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA’s Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria. When this label appears on a product, it means the EPA has evaluated each ingredient for potential human health and environmental effects.

“We’re committed to offering effective cleaning products that are Safer Choice-certified whenever possible because we believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Dave Tantillo, Wegmans category merchant. “Because Safer Choice makes it easy for consumers to find cleaning products that are safer for them, their families, and the environment, it is the seal of approval we want our customers to know, understand, and trust.”

Through the Safer Choice program, the EPA works closely with companies to help them understand the chemistry of their products and to select safer alternatives to chemicals that pose potential health or environmental concerns. Wegmans carries a line of Wegmans brand cleaning products made with safer ingredients as well as several national brand products bearing the Safer Choice logo.

For more information about the Safer Choice Program, visit: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 21 consecutive years, ranking #2 in 2018.
