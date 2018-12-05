Loud and Clear: College Communicators Honored by

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College communicators have once again proven they have a way with words. For the fourth consecutive year, the College and its Office of Public Relations, Community and Cultural Affairs have earned recognition from the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) for exemplary communication campaigns, winning three awards. Bergen has now won eight awards from the American Association of Community Colleges affiliate in the last four years.

Recognition in NCMPR’s print advertisement category came as part of another initiative in the 50th anniversary celebration. The 50 Years of Success Stories advertising series chronicled the stories of alumni, current students and faculty who made significant contributions to the College community. The ads appeared in local newspapers, magazines and outdoor media.



Bergen’s final award applauded a two-time NCMPR honoree – the institution’s video news magazine, Studio Bergen. Now in its eighth season, Studio Bergen counts down the institution’s top 10 stories each month, airing on Torch TV, channel 26 of the Verizon FIOS cable television system and via the College’s official YouTube page. Studio Bergen is a joint production of the Office of Public Relations, Community and Cultural Affairs and the Office of Media Technologies.



The NCMPR District 1 Medallion awards, announced in Annapolis, Maryland Nov. 6, recognize excellence in community, technical and junior college marketing and public relations activities at 650 colleges in the northeastern U.S., Canada and the U.K. each year.



Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

