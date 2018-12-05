Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, December 05 2018
Berkeley College Marks 20th Anniversary of Online Teaching and Learning

Berkeley College concluded celebrating the 20th year anniversary of distance teaching and learning at the administrative offices of Berkeley College Online® in Paramus, NJ, on November 27, 2018.  Nineteen percent of Berkeley College undergraduates and 95 percent of the graduate students at Berkeley College are earning their degrees online. Recognition at the ceremony included the offices of Berkeley County Freeholders Thomas J. Sullivan, Chairman, and Tracy Silna Zur, as well as Paramus Councilmember Pat Virile, who also holds the position of Admissions Associate at Berkeley College.In honor of 20 years of excellence, each month this year Berkeley College Online has selected a community service activity that aligns with Berkeley Cares, which seeks to empower the Berkeley College community to positively impact society. Pictured (L to R) are: Conor Gorman, representing Bergen County Freeholder Tracy Silna Zur; Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College; Kevin L. Luing, Berkeley College Board Chairman; Sharon Goldstein, Campus Operating Officer, Berkeley College Online; Joseph Scuralli, DPM, Dean, Berkeley College Online; and Pat Virile, Paramus Councilmember and Admissions Associate, Berkeley College.
