Four Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Named Tops by Leapfrog Group

Wednesday, December 05 2018 @ 07:16 PM EST

Hospitals are among 118 in the U.S. honored by national health care safety organization

December 5, 2018 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce that Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center were named Top Hospitals while Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center were named Top Teaching Hospitals by the Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit health care ratings organization.

“We are proud of this recognition, which is evidence of the dedication of our clinical and quality teams to continuously strive to improve patient safety and outcomes,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health.

The hospitals are among 118 in the U.S. Leapfrog honored for exceptional performance in many areas including preventing infections, reducing C-sections, use of technology to prevent errors, surgical quality and leadership practices and policies.

“We ensure that all of our teams focus on the same goals – delivering safe, high-quality care and the best patient experience possible,’’ said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“Leapfrog is proud to recognize the recipients of our most elite award for safety and quality,’’ said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “We’re encouraged by the achievements of Top Hospitals, as well as all of the hospitals that compete for this award by submitting the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Their transparency and determination should be a point of pride in their communities.’’

In the Fall 2018 survey, Bayshore Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center all received an “A’’ grade from Leapfrog for being top performers in protecting patients from preventable harm such as medical errors, infections and injuries.

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

