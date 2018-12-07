Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, December 07 2018 @ 08:01 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, December 07 2018 @ 08:01 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Neiman Marcus Last Call Makes The Holidays More Personal With Free Customization Events For Shoppers

Retailer Brings Innovative Activations by Local Artists to Customers
Neiman Marcus Last Call, the premiere destination for affordable luxury, is offering in-store free personalization events in each of its 24 stores this holiday season. Shoppers at Jersey Gardens and Bergen can customize their holiday gifts, from handbags and small leather goods,with leather stamping and lasering. Customization will be done by Royce Leather and Papercase Studio, local personalization vendors. Personalization is free with purchase.

A list of customization services and dates by store can be viewed below. Customers can also enjoy sips, sweets, and music by local DJs at each event.
Saturday, December 8 and 15 from 12:00 – 5:00 PM

Neiman Marcus Last Call
(Personalization events taking place at 24 Neiman Marcus Last Call stores nationwide)
  Neiman Marcus Last Call Makes The Holidays More Personal With Free Customization Events For Shoppers
