Neiman Marcus Last Call Makes The Holidays More Personal With Free Customization Events For Shoppers

Wednesday, December 05 2018 @ 07:28 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Retailer Brings Innovative Activations by Local Artists to Customers

Neiman Marcus Last Call, the premiere destination for affordable luxury, is offering in-store free personalization events in each of its 24 stores this holiday season. Shoppers at Jersey Gardens and Bergen can customize their holiday gifts, from handbags and small leather goods,with leather stamping and lasering. Customization will be done by Royce Leather and Papercase Studio, local personalization vendors. Personalization is free with purchase.

