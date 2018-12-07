Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, December 07 2018 @ 08:01 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, December 07 2018 @ 08:01 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Lewdness Arrest in Paramus

    Share

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Brian M Bates, 47 yoa, of Spring Valley NY for criminal open lewdness.

On Friday, November 30, 2018 at approximately 7:00 pm Paramus Police Officers responded to a doctor’s office located on  Ridgewood Ave, in Paramus, on the report of a male exposing himself to other patients in the office.


Brian M Bates
Upon police arrival, officers found Bates in the bathroom with the door open while masturbating and simultaneously attempting to penetrate his anus with the handle of the toilet bowl scrubber.   This act was witnessed by several adult females who were in the office.

The subject was arrested at the scene and transported, booked and processed at Paramus Police Headquarters. Bates was then transferred to New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bates has been previously arrested and charged in Paramus with open lewdness.

Case 1998-007208:  On February 19th of 1998, Brian Bates was observed touching his exposed penis by a 8, 9 & 11 year old children at the Barnes & Noble.  Charged on March 02, 1998 with Lewdness, NJS 2C:14-4b.

Case 1997-057068: On December 27th of 1997, Brian Bates was observed masturbating in Barnes & Noble by two adult females.  Charged on March 02, 1998 with Lewdness, NJS 2C: 14-4a.

Case 1997-044013:  On October 07th of 1997, Brian Bates exposed his penis to a 4 year old female in the Barnes & Noble.  Charged on March 02, 1998 with Lewdness, NJS 2C:14-4b.

On November 30, 2018 Brian M. Bates was arrested and charged with: Criminal Open Lewdness             2C:14-4

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Lewdness Arrest in Paramus
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost