Lewdness Arrest in Paramus

Wednesday, December 05 2018 @ 07:31 PM EST

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Brian M Bates, 47 yoa, of Spring Valley NY for criminal open lewdness.

On Friday, November 30, 2018 at approximately 7:00 pm Paramus Police Officers responded to a doctor’s office located on Ridgewood Ave, in Paramus, on the report of a male exposing himself to other patients in the office.



Brian M Bates

The subject was arrested at the scene and transported, booked and processed at Paramus Police Headquarters. Bates was then transferred to New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bates has been previously arrested and charged in Paramus with open lewdness.

Case 1998-007208: On February 19th of 1998, Brian Bates was observed touching his exposed penis by a 8, 9 & 11 year old children at the Barnes & Noble. Charged on March 02, 1998 with Lewdness, NJS 2C:14-4b.

Case 1997-057068: On December 27th of 1997, Brian Bates was observed masturbating in Barnes & Noble by two adult females. Charged on March 02, 1998 with Lewdness, NJS 2C: 14-4a.

Case 1997-044013: On October 07th of 1997, Brian Bates exposed his penis to a 4 year old female in the Barnes & Noble. Charged on March 02, 1998 with Lewdness, NJS 2C:14-4b.

On November 30, 2018 Brian M. Bates was arrested and charged with: Criminal Open Lewdness 2C:14-4

