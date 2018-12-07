ArtPride New Jersey's Adam Perle Appointed President Of The New Jersey Tourism Industry Association's Executive Board by

Thursday, December 06 2018 @ 09:52 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

BURLINGTON, N.J. (December 5, 2018) - ArtPride New Jersey, the state's largest cross-discipline arts service organization, congratulates its President & CEO Adam Perle for being named the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association's Executive Board President. In this volunteer position, Perle will help lead the nonprofit trade organization, which works to build tourism in the state and advocates for enhanced government support for the industry by educating elected officials on its societal and economic benefits.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam into the position of president of the executive board," said Vicki Clark, Chairman of the Board/Past President for NJTIA. "He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, and we are confident that he is the right person to help drive our industry forward. I can't wait to see the great work our membership will do under his direction."



Perle has served on NJTIA's executive board since 2010, during which time he completed terms as the organization's secretary, treasurer and vice president. In his new role with the association, Perle will serve as the leader of the volunteer-based board of trustees, represented by destination marketing leaders, association executive, tourism experts and business owners.



"I know that I speak for everyone at NJTIA when I thank Vicki for her leadership and dedication," said Perle, who was sworn in at the New Jersey Conference on Tourism in Atlantic City on Wednesday, December 5. "It is an honor to assume this role for an organization and industry that is so vital to the Garden State. I am proud to serve the association's dedicated member organizations, and I look forward to leading the continued growth and success of NJTIA."



In 2015, Perle was hired in the newly established role of President & CEO with ArtPride New Jersey, a nonprofit organization that advances, promotes and advocates for the arts as essential to the quality of life and economic vitality of the state. Prior to joining ArtPride, Perle was the Vice President of the Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce. During his time at the Chamber, he led membership and tourism marketing efforts, was a key part of the leadership team that doubled the size of the organization and was instrumental in expanding the Princeton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau.



"Adam's experience in both the art and tourism industries will serve him well in his new capacity as the volunteer leader of our board," said Joe Simonetta, Executive Director of NJTIA. "He is an ideal individual to take on this mantle, and I couldn't be happier with his appointment."



NJTIA is the voice of the tourism industry in the state, promoting that the travel and tourism sector is essential to the economy, the image and the quality of life of New Jersey. For more information on NJTIA's work advocating for public policies that encourage the growth and development of New Jersey's tourism industry, visit www.NJTIA.org.

Advertisement