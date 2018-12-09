Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, December 09 2018 @ 04:32 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, December 09 2018 @ 04:32 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NEW JERSEY TOPS GOFUNDME’S LIST OF MOST GENEROUS STATES IN AMERICA 2018

Redwood City, California | December 6, 2018 - Today, GoFundMe, the world’s largest social fundraising platform, released its list of the most generous states in America, including New Jersey, as part of the company’s annual Year in Giving report. The release highlights data, top fundraisers, trends and the most inspirational movements that took place on GoFundMe this year.New Jersey earned its place on GoFundMe’s list as this year more than ever, people turned to GoFundMe to take action and support causes they care about. The social fundraising platform also included fastest growing categories such as “Family” and highlighted the diversity of fundraisers from 2018.

The most generous states in America, based on donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:

1. Alaska

2. Massachusetts

3. Colorado

4. Washington

5. Vermont

6. California

7. New Hampshire

8. Connecticut

9. New Jersey

10. Oregon

In addition to the report, GoFundMe also created a dedicated holiday drive fundraiser hub for those looking to give back this holiday season. The company also launched a new charity fundraising page for those who want to start a GoFundMe on behalf of their favorite nonprofit.

To view the full Year in Giving report, go to: gofundme.com/2018

About GoFundMe

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest free social fundraising platform, with over $5 billion raised so far. With a community of more than 50 million donors, GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

  NEW JERSEY TOPS GOFUNDME'S LIST OF MOST GENEROUS STATES IN AMERICA 2018
