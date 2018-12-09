NEW JERSEY TOPS GOFUNDME’S LIST OF MOST GENEROUS STATES IN AMERICA 2018 by

Friday, December 07 2018 @ 08:56 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

The most generous states in America, based on donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:

1. Alaska

2. Massachusetts

3. Colorado

4. Washington

5. Vermont

6. California

7. New Hampshire

8. Connecticut

9. New Jersey

10. Oregon

About GoFundMe

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest free social fundraising platform, with over $5 billion raised so far. With a community of more than 50 million donors, GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

