NEW JERSEY TOPS GOFUNDME’S LIST OF MOST GENEROUS STATES IN AMERICA 2018
The most generous states in America, based on donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:
1. Alaska
2. Massachusetts
3. Colorado
4. Washington
5. Vermont
6. California
7. New Hampshire
8. Connecticut
9. New Jersey
10. OregonIn addition to the report, GoFundMe also created a dedicated holiday drive fundraiser hub for those looking to give back this holiday season. The company also launched a new charity fundraising page for those who want to start a GoFundMe on behalf of their favorite nonprofit.
To view the full Year in Giving report, go to: gofundme.com/2018
