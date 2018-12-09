Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Sunday, December 09 2018 @ 04:31 AM EST
Valley Health Pharmacy Now Open in Mahwah

MAHWAH, NJ, December 7, 2019 — Valley Health System has opened its third retail pharmacy at The Valley Center for Health and Wellness, located at 1400 MacArthur Blvd.in Mahwah.

Like the pharmacy locations at the Luckow Pavilion in Paramus and The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the Mahwah pharmacy will be a full-service retail establishment, accepting prescriptions from the public, employees and all who frequent the Valley Health LifeStyles fitness center or the many other services now offered at the Center for Health and Wellness.

The pharmacy also features health-related merchandise, such walkers and canes, and special items for members of Valley Health LifeStyles, such as swim caps and other accessories. Seasonal gift items will also be offered.

Over time, immunizations and community health programs will be offered to the public.

The pharmacy is located in the first floor of the Center for Health and Wellness. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pharmacy will be closed on Sundays.

Valley Health Pharmacy at the Center for Health and Wellness can be reached at 201-316-8444.

Caption:  Pharmacist Gerard Tuohy and Pharmacy Technician Diane Jones at the new retail pharmacy at the Valley Center for Health and Wellness.

