600 Pets Available for Adoption at Best Friends Animal Society's Super Adoption Dec. 8 & 9 by

Friday, December 07 2018 @ 05:26 PM EST

Timing:

Saturday, December 8, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Location:

Meadowlands Exposition Center

355 Plaza Drive

Secaucus, New Jersey 07094

Free parking is available on a first come, first served basis.

By Bus from NYC: Take NJ Transit Bus #320 from Port Authority (20 minute ride). Get off at "Harmon Meadow" for the Meadowlands Exposition Center and walk right to the Center.

By Train from NYC: Take the NJ Transit train from NYC Penn Station to Secaucus Junction stop (10 minute ride), and then take the 5 minute free shuttle bus from there right to the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

More info:

Potential adopters should come with:

1. All family members (human and canine) who will be living with the pet.

2. A valid form of identification.

3. Payment in form of cash or cards.

4. For renters, please bring a copy of your lease or letter from your landlord stating that you are allowed to have a pet. Groups may want to contact your landlords directly before completing an adoption.

5. Veterinary references--some groups may require veterinary references or call to the veterinary clinic of choice.

6. More requirements may be needed depending on the rescue group or shelter you select to adopt from.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. In addition to running lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 2,200 animal welfare groups across the country, Best Friends has regional centers in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Salt Lake City, and operates the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from 17 million per year to about 1.5 million. That means there are still more than 4,100 dogs and cats killed every day in shelters, just because they don’t have safe places to call home. We are determined to get that number to zero by the year 2025. Working collaboratively with shelters, rescue groups, other organizations and you, we will end the killing and Save Them All. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

