ONE PARK TO DISPLAY WORKS OF TWO PROMINENT LOCAL ARTISTS DURING WINE AND CHEESE EVENT ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, December 6th, 2018 – Two of Bergen County’s most prominent artists will join forces for a special one-night only exhibit at One Park, the upscale condominium building perched above the Hudson River waterfront in Cliffside Park, N.J.

On Saturday, December 15th, Developer DMG Investments will host an evening displaying the works of artists Tony Seker and Jose Fontaina in the lower lobby of the 14-story One Park building at 320 Adolphus Avenue. Dubbed “Opposites Attract,” the public showcase will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature live music and wine and cheese. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the artist and discuss their paintings, techniques, influences and more.

Mr. Seker is an abstract painter who uses vibrant colors in a bold, dynamic and integrated way. His works are derived from his personality and childhood experience as a refugee of the Lebanese civil war. His paintings are a loud and colorful blast of expression. Conversely, Mr. Fontaina’s works are an extreme of professionalism and refinement. He employs precise and creative use of color, space and design to place him in a unique category of visual art.

“Arts and culture are an important part of the fabric that makes living in Bergen County so unique and special,” says Jacky He, Executive Vice President of DMG Investments. “We are incredibly excited to host these two notable local artists and support the arts community in Cliffside Park and beyond. With incredible Hudson River views as a back drop, our lobby is an ideal venue to invite the public to view their works.”

For addition information on the artists, and to view their paintings, please visit www.claxondusoleil.com for Mr. Seker’s works and http://jmfontaina.wixsite.com/artwork to see the art of Mr. Fontaina. To RSVP for the December 15th event, please contact the One Park sales office at 201-633-7600.

The soaring two-story lobby at One Park is the perfect place to host the event and showcase for the socially-centered environment created by the building’s newly unveiled amenity spaces. More than 25,000 square-foot of indoor and outdoor amenities are offered, including an Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms, and adjoining outdoor sun deck; private furnished roof deck including dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with private pilates room, squash court, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa and guest suites. The building also offers a 24-hour attended doorman and secure parking garage with a fully-automated Unitronics system.

One Park features a mix of 204 well-appointed one-to-four-bedroom homes, ranging from 751 to 2,983 square-feet and priced from the $500,000s. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles. A special year end incentive is currently being offered at One Park, providing 3 free years of common charges for new purchasers.

Designed by renowned architectural firm Architectura, One Park features a glass window wall facade and private outdoor space for every home to take full advantage of its dramatic sweeping vistas of the Manhattan skyline stretching from the George Washington Bridge to Wall Street.

For additional information on the art event or One Park, please call 201-633-7600. The building’s website is www.OneParkCondosNJ.com.

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

