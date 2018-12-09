Hackensack University Medical Center Breaks Ground on its Central Utility Plant Project by

HACKENSACK, NJ – December 7, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center held a ceremonial groundbreaking event to signify the beginning of construction of its Central Utility Plant (CUP) at Second and Atlantic streets.

This marks a key milestone in a campus transformation and modernization plan that will accommodate not only today’s needs but also the growing needs of the region to meet the highest standards of care.

As a leading health network building the future of health care requires constant development and innovation that allows Hackensack University Medical Center to stay at the top of the industry. The CUP will provide power and utilities to the medical center in a more efficient and effective way.

“Hackensack Meridian Health continues to put patients first and deliver the highest quality care,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO Hackensack Meridian Health. “Investing in Hackensack University Medical Center, the network’s flagship hospital, is an integral part of transforming health care and offering our communities the very best.”

“As the regional hub of complex tertiary, quaternary health care delivery, Hackensack University Medical Center must continue to evolve to ensure we’re providing the best care today and prepared for the future,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This approval begins the process of moving forward. We are building the future of health care.”

The new state-of-the-art 43,500-square-foot CUP and upgraded electrical service will power the hospital’s campus and house the boilers, steam equipment, chillers, cooling towers and emergency generators. This will provide the hospital with enhanced capacity while also providing energy efficiency.

The project was designed collaboratively by RSC Architects, EYP Architects, Concord Engineering, Langan Engineering, and Reuther+Bowen. The new facility was designed to consolidate the existing infrastructure, which was located throughout the campus and create a building to blend in with and complement the existing urban campus. The project is on track to achieve USGBC’s new PEER certification which recognizes industry leaders in energy efficiency and resiliency.

“Building the future of healthcare requires constant transformation both figuratively and literally for our hospital,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Our constant pursuit of excellence means always striving to improve whether that be by providing the newest cutting edge treatment, offering the latest technology, or building a state-of-the art facility while always keeping patients at the center of that improvement.”

This project will allow Hackensack Meridian Health to prepare for the ever-growing needs of the community as they seek revolutionary care that keep our patients “Life Years Ahead.”

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held a ceremonial groundbreaking event to signify the beginning of construction of its Central Utility Plant (CUP) at Second and Atlantic streets in Hackensack. From left to right: David Sanzari, chair, Facilities Planning Committee; Sen. Paul A. Sarlo, 36th District; John P. Labrosse, Jr., Mayor of Hackensack; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health; Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health Hackensack Meridian Health; Kathleen Canestrino, Deputy Mayor of Hackensack; and Peter Caminiti, member, Facilities Planning Committee.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

