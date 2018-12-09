Hackensack University Medical Center Breaks Ground on its Central Utility Plant Project
HACKENSACK, NJ – December 7, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center held a ceremonial groundbreaking event to signify the beginning of construction of its Central Utility Plant (CUP) at Second and Atlantic streets.
This marks a key milestone in a campus transformation and modernization plan that will accommodate not only today’s needs but also the growing needs of the region to meet the highest standards of care.
As a leading health network building the future of health care requires constant development and innovation that allows Hackensack University Medical Center to stay at the top of the industry. The CUP will provide power and utilities to the medical center in a more efficient and effective way.
“Hackensack Meridian Health continues to put patients first and deliver the highest quality care,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO Hackensack Meridian Health. “Investing in Hackensack University Medical Center, the network’s flagship hospital, is an integral part of transforming health care and offering our communities the very best.”
“As the regional hub of complex tertiary, quaternary health care delivery, Hackensack University Medical Center must continue to evolve to ensure we’re providing the best care today and prepared for the future,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This approval begins the process of moving forward. We are building the future of health care.”
The new state-of-the-art 43,500-square-foot CUP and upgraded electrical service will power the hospital’s campus and house the boilers, steam equipment, chillers, cooling towers and emergency generators. This will provide the hospital with enhanced capacity while also providing energy efficiency.
The project was designed collaboratively by RSC Architects, EYP Architects, Concord Engineering, Langan Engineering, and Reuther+Bowen. The new facility was designed to consolidate the existing infrastructure, which was located throughout the campus and create a building to blend in with and complement the existing urban campus. The project is on track to achieve USGBC’s new PEER certification which recognizes industry leaders in energy efficiency and resiliency.
“Building the future of healthcare requires constant transformation both figuratively and literally for our hospital,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Our constant pursuit of excellence means always striving to improve whether that be by providing the newest cutting edge treatment, offering the latest technology, or building a state-of-the art facility while always keeping patients at the center of that improvement.”
This project will allow Hackensack Meridian Health to prepare for the ever-growing needs of the community as they seek revolutionary care that keep our patients “Life Years Ahead.”
PHOTO CAPTION:
Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held a ceremonial groundbreaking event to signify the beginning of construction of its Central Utility Plant (CUP) at Second and Atlantic streets in Hackensack. From left to right: David Sanzari, chair, Facilities Planning Committee; Sen. Paul A. Sarlo, 36th District; John P. Labrosse, Jr., Mayor of Hackensack; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health; Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health Hackensack Meridian Health; Kathleen Canestrino, Deputy Mayor of Hackensack; and Peter Caminiti, member, Facilities Planning Committee.
About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as one of the top two hospitals in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 Best Hospital rankings. It was also named one of the top five New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.
