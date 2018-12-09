Union Dry Dock Repair Site Will Assure NY Waterway Continues Our 32-Year Commitment by

Friday, December 07 2018 @ 05:42 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

TO RELIABILITY AND TO ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT

By Arthur E. Imperatore

On behalf of our 32,000 daily customers and the thousands of additional commuters who rely on us in an emergency, I want to thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for their diligence in hearing all the arguments, in studying the issues and in granting NY Waterway permits to operate a marine repair and maintenance facility at the Union Dry Dock site in Hoboken.

This action is critical to our ability to provide vital mass transit service on a daily basis, enriching the lives of New Jersey commuters and adding value to waterfront property.

Union Dry Dock has operated continuously for more than 100 years as a marine repair and maintenance facility. We will continue that great tradition, using this site to keep our ferries in top condition, operating safely, cleanly and comfortably.

Our first project at Union Dry Dock will be to continue at an accelerated pace our ongoing environmental improvement program. We will start by installing in three of our ferries new engines, rated Tier 3 by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency. These are the cleanest marine diesel engines currently available in America.

We will be announcing even more dramatic news about environmental improvements in the near future.

Ferries strategically based at Union Dry Dock, at the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken and at the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal are ready to react quickly in an emergency when other mass transit systems are disrupted. New Jersey officials called on NY Waterway three times in November to deploy our ferries to help commuters when other transit systems encountered problems.

In the November 15 snowstorm, our ferries carried about 7,000 extra passengers, with added boats and buses running late into the night to make sure commuters got home to New Jersey.

By providing ferry service at Hoboken’s 14th Street and elsewhere, NY Waterway has encouraged development so more people can live on the water. We have reduced traffic congestion and increased access to the waterfront.

