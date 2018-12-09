Ridgewood Recreation January And February Winter Session Now Available For Registration by

Please take a look at the variety of programs offered to elementary children for our winter session to begin in January. Registration is now available.

Explore Space with Education Explorers – Students will journey through outer space, learning with hands-on projects such as galaxy crystals, space slime, constellation canisters and more. Grades K-4. Mondays, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, beginning January 14th. $115/5 classes, includes materials.

Yoga/Art/Meditation with Colorful Warriors – This session will focus on winter exercises to warm the body and projects that are winter themed or are projects of love. Grades K-5, Mondays, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, beginning January 14th. $95/5 classes includes materials. Please bring a yoga mat.

ArtisticallyAbled - Sensory SmARTS - projects are designed for students with special needs, with drawing, sculpting and more as they celebrate different artists. Grades K-5, Mondays, 5 to 6 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, beginning January 14th. $200/8 classes includes all materials.

Explore Weather with Explore Science - Students will learn the functions of many weather instruments and construct and test their own. We will track and learn to read findings over the 5-week session. All instruments will be sent home at the end of the session. Grades K-5, Tuesdays, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, beginning January 15th. $115/5 classes, includes materials.

Acrylics & Drawing with Mrs. C. - Enjoy individual drawing and acrylic art instruction at personal levels. Grades 2-8, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:45 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, beginning January 16th. $70/6 classes. Students bring own materials – list provided at registration.

S.T.E.A.M. with Education Explorers – Children will take the S.T.E.A.M. approach (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) to fun, creative learning and problem solving. Hands-on projects include light-up bugs, bristle bots, simple sail cars and more. Grades K-4. Wednesdays, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, beginning January 16th. $130/6 classes, includes all materials.

Let's Sculpt It with Abrakadoodle – Pinch, pat and paint amazing sculptures this winter. Using terra cotta, air dry and model magic clay, participants will create and design clay masterpieces. They will learn history and create mini warrior figures, explore mosaics, design a sparkly gem candy dish, and manipulate clay and bendy materials to design a garden, animals and more. Grades K-4. Thursdays, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, beginning January 17th. $130/6 classes, includes all materials.

Garden Arts Picasso Half-Pints - Creative projects will include crafting, geology, gardening, cartooning and more in this class that mixes nature and eco-art. Ages 4-10. Fridays, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, beginning January 18th. $115/5 classes, all materials included.

Above pricing is for Ridgewood residents. Non-residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session.

Register online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please contact our office to discuss special accommodations if needed.

