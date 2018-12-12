INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW OF NEW YORK by

Tuesday, December 11 2018

Posted in News & Views

TO FEATURE A PRESTIGIOUS LINE UP OF CHEFS AND PRESENTERS ON CENTER STAGE

Registration Open at www.internationalrestaurantny.com

NEW YORK, NY, December 11, 2018 - Center Stage at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and Healthy Food Expo will showcase the most influential names in the restaurant industry.

A wide range of chefs and culinary professionals will make vegan and vegetarian recipes, award winning Gumbo, mouthwatering Beignets, Fresh Fettuccini, Zucchini Noodles, delicious Kelp recipes and more. Mareya Ibrahim, an award-winning entrepreneur, chef and author will emcee the action-packed Center Stage during the three-day, co-located events taking place March 3-5, 2019 at the Javits Center in New York City.

"We invite all of our attendees to join us at the Center Stage where our inspiring line-up of chefs and presenters will offer new techniques, recipes and never before heard stories. Meatless Monday dishes will be featured on Monday and our Tuesday presenters will focus on Fat Tuesday in honor of Mardi Gras," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Clarion UX Food & Beverage Portfolio. "In addition to culinary presentations there will be exciting culinary and beverage competitions, panel discussions, award presentations and book giveaways from several of our chefs and authors. The full Center Stage schedule is available on the Show website."

Sunday, March 3

Keynote Presentation: Michael Oshman, Founder, Green Restaurant Association, will kick off the Show to discuss the importance of integrating sustainability into the fabric of a restaurant and how to successfully tackle consumers' environmental sustainability needs.

Chef Pankaj Pradhan will join Michael Oshman and demonstrate how to add a stellar vegan item to menus, with the mission to entice a diverse group of people to try vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

Behind the Scenes of Real Food Real Kitchens: Craig Chapman, Producer of Real Food Real Kitchens, and Owner of OEG Media LLC along with guest Chef John LoCascio will share the "secrets" behind the Amazon Prime hit cooking show. Together Craig and John will discuss what it takes, as well as, how sponsorships work on the show using John's recipe as an example.

Chef Rochelle Trotter: TV Personality, Speaker, Author and President of R'Culinaire, and creator of Aw, Sugar Wellness Program. Chef Trotterwill feature "The Natural Sweet Spot" Utilizing Dates, Sweet Potatoes and Carrots To Sweeten Menu Items.

Mareya Ibrahim, an award-winning entrepreneur, chef, and author of Eat Like You Give a Fork (coming out in June). She is the founder and CEO of Grow Green Industries, Inc. creators of patented, plant-based organic and Kosher solutions and will prepare Zucchini Noodles With Romesco Sauce and Real Vitality Tonic.

Presentation of the Torch Award to Chef Marcus Samuelsson: The Torch Award was created to honor outstanding chefs and/or restaurateurs who embody certain qualities and will be presented to Marcus Samuelsson, the acclaimed chef behind many restaurants worldwide including Red Rooster Harlem, Red Rooster Shoreditch, and Marcus B&P. Samuelsson was the youngest person to ever receive a three-star review from The New York Times and has won multiple James Beard Foundation Awards including Best Chef: New York City. and characteristics.

Monday, March 4

Chef Jeff Trombetta and JP Vellotti - Is kelp the new kale? JP Vellotti, President, East Coast Kelp Farms teams up with Chef Trombetta, Culinary Professor of Norwalk Community College to discuss kelping today! Kelp is a sea vegetable that is versatile, tasty, local and sustainable.

Chef Anita Lo - Michelin Star Chef, 3-Stars New York Times, Iron Chef Winner, Top Chef Winner will present a cooking demonstration and a limited number of signed copies of her new cookbook Solo: Easy Sophisticated Recipes for a Party of One will be distributed.

Foodservice Council for Women Panel followed by the Beacon Award presented to Chef Amanda Cohen.

Moderator: Kathleen Wood, Founder, Kathleen Wood Partners

Amanda Cohen, Chef/Owner, Dirt Candy

Elizabeth Falkner, Chef/Author/Artist

Anita Lo, Michelin Star Chef, 3-Stars New York Times, Iron Chef Winner, Top Chef Winner

Claire M. Marin, Proprietor, Catskill Provisions

Chef Amanda Cohen - After receiving the Beacon Award, Amanda will present a culinary demonstration from her award-winning vegetarian restaurant and a limited number of signed copies of her book Dirt Candy: A Cookbook will be distributed.

Chef Fabio Viviani will prepare and share a Fresh Fettuccini with Roasted Pinenuts and Basil Pesto. Plus, a limited number of signed copies of his book Fabio's 30-Minute Italian: Over 100 Fabulous, Quick and Easy Recipes will be distributed.

Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition sponsored by Total Food Service and supported by Meatless Monday will feature three selected chefs who will present their finest and most creative meatless dish for a chance to win $1,000. Judges include:

Maria Loi, Chef, Restaurateur, Greek Food Ambassador, Author, Healthy Lifestyle Expert

Peggy Neu President, The Monday Campaigns

Gennaro Pecchia, Partner, @aosbysosa/co-host @rolandsfoodcourt @siriusxm

Fabio Viviani, Chef, Culinary Personality, Restaurateur, Cookbook Author

Moderator: Fred Klashman, Co-Publisher, Total Food Service

Tuesday, March 5 - Celebrating Fat Tuesday

Chef Scottish Francis, The Donut King will provide attendees with mouthwatering Beignets.

Chef Adam Lathan will demonstrate his award-winning Gumbo made with his signature 2-hour roux, and secret blend of herbs and spices.

Hip Sip: Battle of the Modern Bartender Competition - Mardi Gras Edition, sponsored by Professional Bartenders Association and Bar Business Magazine will feature three bartenders who will compete to win $1,000 for the best French 75, Hurricane, Sazerac, Vieux Carré, etc. Judges include:

James Menite, world renowned bartender from the Palm Court at the Plaza Hotel

Warren Bobrow, 6x Author/Chef/Barman/Cannabis Alchemist

Claire M. Marin, Proprietor, Catskill Provisions.

The 2019 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will be held Sunday, March 3 - Tuesday, March 5 at the Javits Center in New York. The tradeshow and conference will provide thousands of industry professionals with access to the hottest menu trends, state of the art design and decor, a renowned education program, special events, and hundreds of leading vendors and purveyors dedicated to serving the restaurant & foodservice community. For more information, click here.

The 26th annual trade show and conference will be co-located with Healthy Food Expo New York and Coffee Fest, and one badge will grant attendees access to all three events offering the largest food & beverage experience in the Northeast. Healthy Food Expo New York will bring attendees access to the latest and greatest healthy products from organic, vegan, gluten-free and allergy-safe to hormone-free, non-GMO, plant-based, low-sodium, low-fat, and more. Coffee Fest will bring all things tea and coffee under one roof to provide attendees with the most innovative products in the industry.

The show is owned and managed by Clarion UX (www.clarionux.com), and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org). Clarion UX produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion UX, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events, UK, and backed by The Blackstone Group has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion UX has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ. www.clarionux.com

