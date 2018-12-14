NY WATERWAY FERRY BEATS GRIDLOCK AND SAVES 20% ON DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL by

Thursday, December 13 2018 @ 01:38 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway ferries beat the Gridlock Grinch and allow riders to save up to 20 percent on admission to Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden December 13 – 30.

Kids under 12 ride free on all NY Waterway ferries through January 1 so the whole family can take the fastest, most convenient way to Whoville.

Use the Promo Code NYW20 to save up to 20% on admission and visit nywaterway.com/Grinch.

Get ready for a larger-than-life adventure for the entire family as the Grinch returns to steal Christmas, based on the bestselling children’s book by Dr. Seuss. Families will find their heart growing a few sizes bigger when they attend one of the biggest holiday shows of the year.

On weekdays, ferries travel to the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal from Edgewater, from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, from Hoboken 14th Street and the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal, from Harborside, Liberty Harbor and Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Belford / Middletown in Monmouth County. Ferries serve Lower Manhattan from Port Imperial, the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal, Harborside, Paulus Hook, Liberty Harbor and Port Liberté in Jersey City, and from Belford / Middletown, making NY Waterway the easiest, most family-friendly way to celebrate the holidays.

NY Waterway offers low-cost weekend ferry service to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Midtown from Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City. Low fare weekend ferries also run to Brookfield Place / Battery Park City (World Financial Center) in Lower Manhattan.

Several New Jersey terminals have low-cost parking and some terminals offer free parking. Several terminals also are served by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Line and by NJ TRANSIT and NY Waterway buses. Parking in New Jersey and taking the ferry is cheaper and faster than paying a toll to get to Manhattan and then paying to park there.

