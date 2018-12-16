Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Employees Donate Pajamas for Local Children
(North Bergen, NJ) --Team members at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center organized a Winter Pajama Drive to collect new donated pajamas for infants, children and teens in need in our local communities.
The drive was a big success – filling several carloads with donations that were delivered to families at the Franciscan Community Development Center of Fairview and the York Street Project in Jersey City. Pictured here with some of the donations are (at center) Sister Anna Maria Not from the Franciscan Community, and Palisades Medical Center team members Bethany Joseph; Ilianna Pimental; Livia Davila, RN; Mayra Guadalupe, RN; Melissa Rodriguez; Yulien Perez, RN; and Ma. Victoria Lopez, RN.
ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTERHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
