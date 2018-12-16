Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Employees Donate Pajamas for Local Children by

Saturday, December 15 2018 @ 01:22 PM EST

(North Bergen, NJ) --Team members at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center organized a Winter Pajama Drive to collect new donated pajamas for infants, children and teens in need in our local communities.

The drive was a big success – filling several carloads with donations that were delivered to families at the Franciscan Community Development Center of Fairview and the York Street Project in Jersey City. Pictured here with some of the donations are (at center) Sister Anna Maria Not from the Franciscan Community, and Palisades Medical Center team members Bethany Joseph; Ilianna Pimental; Livia Davila, RN; Mayra Guadalupe, RN; Melissa Rodriguez; Yulien Perez, RN; and Ma. Victoria Lopez, RN.

