Fairleigh Dickinson’s Silberman College of Business Announces new Co-Chairmen of the MSDM Commercial Advisory Board by

Saturday, December 15 2018 @ 01:25 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Florham Park, NJ (December 14, 2018)- Fairleigh Dickinson University’s (FDU) Silberman College of Business announces that the MSDM Advisory Board has elected John Hosier and Madhavi Saifee as co-chairmen of the MSDM Advisory Board, effective immediately.

John Hosier has been active within FDU as an adjunct professor with the Silberman College of Business, and MSDM board member for since 2017. Over the previous 23 years, Mr. Hosier has served in executive leadership positions with Astra-Zeneca, Pfizer, Roche, Eisai, and currently is with the Havas Hematology & Oncology Village, part of Havas Health & You. He also actively mentors start-up organizations within eLabs and Blueprint Health healthcare accelerators.

Madhavi Saifee has also been active within FDU as an adjunct professor with the Silberman College of Business, and MSDM board member since 2016. Mrs. Saifee’s is currently the founder of Samskara Digital, a NYC based digital marketing agency, her prior experience includes more than 30 years of marketing, sales, and media experience more than two-thirds of which has been internet companies.

“We are very pleased to have John and Madhavi lead this board, as the university continues to expand its digital marketing curriculum,” said Dr. Zhaobo Wang, Chairman of the Department of Marketing, Information Systems, and Decision Science.

The MSDM advisory board, within FDU, plays a critical role in accessing the current and future curriculum and teaching practice. While the board is charged with providing ongoing guidance; support in the development of new programs; identifying best practice standards; and presenting opportunities to students for capstone projects — the co-chairs will have the added responsibility of board oversight, management, sub-committee appointments, and recruitment.

Mr. Hosier said, “I am very excited to be working with Saifee as we strengthen the MSDM vision and mission. With much of today’s advertising shifting to online, an advanced degree in this space will give FDU graduates an advantage as they enter the workforce.” Mrs. Saifee added, “It is such a humbling experience to be able to help shape the direction of the program and ensure that the newest generation of digital marketers leave FDU with the knowledge and skillsets vital to the profession.”

About Havas Health & You:

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About Samskara Digital:

New jersey based, Samskara Digital is a digital consultancy that brings an ‘Activator’ approach to marketing, strategy, product/corporate branding, and media mix. Focused on the education, technology and consumer facing SMB industries, Samskara Digital has created and executed multiple digital strategies with proven results. For more information, go to www.samskaradigital.com.

About Silberman College of Business:

The Silberman College of Business is accredited by AACSB International – the world’s preeminent accreditation authority for collegiate schools of business. Less than 5% of business schools worldwide are granted AACSB accreditation. Silberman is a leading provider of high-quality, innovative business leadership education through the applied research and professional activities of the faculty, and now with expanded reach to students worldwide through its online business degree programs. Silberman College of Business is ranked among “The Best 267 Business Schools” by Princeton Review (2018 edition).

About Fairleigh Dickinson University:

Founded in 1942, Fairleigh Dickinson University is the largest private university in New Jersey. FDU is a not-for-profit, nonsectarian, multi-campus university defined by our commitment to preparing world citizens. As a center for academic excellence, FDU strives to provide students with the intercultural, multi-disciplinary, and ethical understanding necessary to participate and lead in the global marketplace of ideas, commerce, and culture.

Advertisement