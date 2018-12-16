NJBIZ Reader Ranking: Bergen County Economic Development Program One of the “Best Economic Development Organizations” in NJ by

Hackensack, N.J. -- Bergen County ranked in the top three best Economic Development organizations in the state according to a recent NJBIZ survey (http://www.njbiz.com/article/20181126/NJBIZ04/181129933/njbiz-reader-rankings-2018) More than 8,000 readers were asked to name their “best of” for all things business in the state and recognized the County of Bergen for its efforts to promote Bergen County as a great place to do business while enjoying a wonderful quality of life.

“Our Division of Economic Development has been very proactive and innovative,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “The bergenforbusiness.com website has enhanced our capabilities of doing outreach, assisting companies, and contributing to the county’s overall economic growth. This has enabled us to advertise on the radio and develop a brand throughout the tri-state area which will be important with the future opening of the American Dream project.”

Tedesco added, “Bergen County is a prime place to do business. We are home to Fortune 500 companies as well as thousands of small businesses. Our location is central and easily accessible making it convenient to ship goods. I look forward to the coming year when we expand our programming into the tourism arena.”

