FSR Launches Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cable

Next level HDMI 2.0 digital ribbon cables allow high-speed, high-definition signal transmission

Woodland Park, NJ -- December 14, 2018 – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of video products and infrastructure solutions for the Pro AV market has announced the launch of its Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cables, the next step in HDMI 2.0 cables and a significant advance in signal transmission. Ideal for the education market and based on proprietary technology, the new cable series allows for high-speed, high-definition HDMI signal transmission over distances of up to 328 feet.

“FSR continuously advances its products and systems to provide our customers with the latest and most reliable solutions for their professional A/V needs,” says Jan Sandri, president, FSR. “Our new Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cable is an outstanding solution for high-speed, high-definition HDMI signal transmission over great distances for many AV markets, but it is especially ideal for those working in the education sector.”

FSR’s Next Generation Digital Ribbon series is fitted with a discreet black jacket that allows it to blend into its surroundings following installation. The hybrid fiber/copper cables deliver a speed of 18 Gb/sec video bandwidth and can easily handle up to 4k 60Hz 4:4:4 HDR uncompressed HDMI video. For the ultimate in ease the cables come in pre-terminated convenient lengths. These advanced technology cables comprise four glass fibers, seven copper wires and supply the necessary power to the embedded circuitry at both ends of the cable with connector shells labeled "source" and "display" to aid in proper connections.

The new competitively priced series features uncompromised signal integrity and multi-format compatibility. It meets testing standards for HDMI 2.0 with [email protected] YUV 4:4:4 and HDCP 2.2 compliance and overcomes the distance limitations of conventional HDMI cables with no external power or special tooling required. Cable and connectors easily fit within a 1-inch conduit. The Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cables are ARC compatible, Plenum rated — Type CMP/FT6, UL Listed and they support DDC for HDCP and EDID, PCM, Dolby, DTS-HD and True HD audio.

The new cables are now shipping.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

