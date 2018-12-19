Tedesco Applauds Establishment of County Code Enforcement Pilot Program
(Hackensack) – Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law S2636/A3731, which allows “a county of the first class with a population of over 900,000” to establish a construction code office with the authority to issue construction permits and perform code inspection for county-owned buildings and structures. The law also allows the county to enter shared service agreements to offer code enforcement services to individual municipalities. Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco’s administration worked closely with Senator Joseph Lagana, Assemblyman Christopher Tully, and Assemblywoman Lisa Swain to establish this pilot program.“I applaud our leaders in Trenton for enacting this common sense legislation. By allowing experienced county professionals to perform necessary inspections for county properties and projects, the county will reduce construction timelines and save money,” said County Executive Tedesco. “This law also reduces the code enforcement burdens placed upon municipalities, which often have to perform this work for free. This is a win for the people of Bergen County and the state of New Jersey.”
