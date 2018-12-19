Tedesco Applauds Establishment of County Code Enforcement Pilot Program by

Tuesday, December 18 2018 @ 09:56 AM EST

(Hackensack) – Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law S2636/A3731, which allows “a county of the first class with a population of over 900,000” to establish a construction code office with the authority to issue construction permits and perform code inspection for county-owned buildings and structures. The law also allows the county to enter shared service agreements to offer code enforcement services to individual municipalities. Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco’s administration worked closely with Senator Joseph Lagana, Assemblyman Christopher Tully, and Assemblywoman Lisa Swain to establish this pilot program.

