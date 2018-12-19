Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, December 19 2018 @ 03:07 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, December 19 2018 @ 03:07 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Tedesco Applauds Establishment of County Code Enforcement Pilot Program

    Share

(Hackensack) – Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law S2636/A3731, which allows “a county of the first class with a population of over 900,000” to establish a construction code office with the authority to issue construction permits and perform code inspection for county-owned buildings and structures. The law also allows the county to enter shared service agreements to offer code enforcement services to individual municipalities. Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco’s administration worked closely with Senator Joseph Lagana, Assemblyman Christopher Tully, and Assemblywoman Lisa Swain to establish this pilot program.

“I applaud our leaders in Trenton for enacting this common sense legislation. By allowing experienced county professionals to perform necessary inspections for county properties and projects, the county will reduce construction timelines and save money,” said County Executive Tedesco. “This law also reduces the code enforcement burdens placed upon municipalities, which often have to perform this work for free. This is a win for the people of Bergen County and the state of New Jersey.”
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Tedesco Applauds Establishment of County Code Enforcement Pilot Program
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost