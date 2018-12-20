The Power Of The Church by

Wednesday, December 19 2018 @ 02:25 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Bible Baptist Church has widespread activities. Quite recently, in order to help raise funds for a religious mission to Russia, in 2019 a piano recital was held in the church. Leonardo (Lee) L Leuci played the piano for Christmas Reminiscence offering such pieces as Silent Night, Hark The Herald Angels Sing; Joy to the world, The First Noel, O Come All Ye Faithful, We Three Kings, Still, Still, Still among many others and ending with Wiegenlied. Dad Len Leuci was able to turn pages for his son while he was playing the concert pieces.

Many church members and their families turned out for this special presentation.

Advertisement