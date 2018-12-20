Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, December 20 2018 @ 01:17 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 20 2018 @ 01:17 PM EST
The Power Of The Church

Four members of Bible Baptist Church lead by Pastor Eric Dammann of Bible Baptist Church, 31 Passaic Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 arrived in Paramus to help a member move. The four came fully equipped with hand trucks, dollies and power tools. All dressed in working clothes, one would never recognize these prominent church members. Working smoothly, they accomplished the move of heavy furniture in a little less than two hours. The other members were: Len Leuci, Norman Recarte and Alvin Abella The recipient of this holy endeavor, a female member was in awe about the efficiency exhibited. Even though the move was only over a distance of 100 feet, moving furniture is not a simple matter.

Bible Baptist Church has widespread activities. Quite recently, in order to help raise funds for a religious mission to Russia, in 2019 a piano recital was held in the church. Leonardo (Lee) L Leuci played the piano for  Christmas Reminiscence offering such pieces as Silent Night, Hark The Herald Angels Sing; Joy to the world, The First Noel, O Come All Ye Faithful, We Three Kings, Still, Still, Still among many others and ending with Wiegenlied. Dad Len Leuci was able to turn pages for his son while he was playing the concert pieces.

Many church members and their families turned out for this special presentation.

