St. Joseph’s Health Now Participating in UnitedHealthcare’s Care Provider Network by

Wednesday, December 19 2018 @ 02:46 PM EST

People enrolled in UnitedHealthcare and Oxford employer, individual and Medicare Advantage plans now have access to St. Joseph’s facilities throughout Northern New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (December 19, 2018) –St. Joseph’s Health and UnitedHealthcare have established a new network relationship, giving people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare and Oxford employer, individual and Medicare Advantage plans access to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, in addition to outpatient care facilities throughout Northern New Jersey.

This new relationship provides more than 50,000 plan participants with access to St. Joseph’s facilities, physicians and other care providers who share UnitedHealthcare’s commitment to improving access to quality care, enhancing clinical outcomes, lowering costs of care and creating an exceptional patient experience.

“We are pleased to offer UnitedHealthcare plan participants access to our wide range of acute care, outpatient, and wellness services for all of their health care needs,” said Kevin J. Slavin, president & CEO of St. Joseph’s Health. “We look forward to working with UnitedHealthcare to provide greater access and quality care to our patients and communities.”

“St. Joseph’s Health is an important community provider and offers the people served by UnitedHealthcare greater choice and access to quality, cost-effective care,” said Paul Marden, CEO of UnitedHealthcare New Jersey. “We are grateful for the collaborative relationships we share with care providers like St. Joseph’s, who are committed to improving the quality and cost of care.”

UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 2 million New Jersey residents enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid and employer-sponsored/individual health plans with a network of 170 hospitals and more than 36,500 physicians and other care providers statewide.

Founded in 1867 by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, St. Joseph’s Health is a world-class hospital and healthcare network supported by over 5,000 leading and renowned physicians, nurses and care teams. The health system operates a full continuum of care, including a regional tertiary care medical center (St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson), a state-designated children’s hospital (St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson), an acute care medical center (St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne Township), a rehabilitation and long-term care facility (St. Joseph’s Healthcare & Rehab Center in Cedar Grove), a comprehensive home care program (Visiting Health Services of New Jersey), and multiple outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers throughout Northern New Jersey.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

