BERKELEY COLLEGE ALUMNI HOST TOY DRIVE TO BENEFIT OUR WAY TO HOPE IN PATERSON, NJ by

Wednesday, December 19 2018 @ 02:52 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Berkeley College alumni and officials gather at the Woodland Park, NJ, campus on December 13, 2018, to celebrate the holidays and collect toy donations. Alumni collected more than 60 toys for donations to Our Way to Hope in Paterson, NJ, which was founded in 2015 by Berkeley College alumna Karen Pena. “In the spirit of giving this holiday season, it is great to see how our alumni came together to help families in need,” said Michael Iris, Berkeley College Assistant Vice President, Alumni Relations and Career Services. Our Way to Hope helps families in need of assistance, especially those suffering from domestic violence.

The Berkeley College Alumni Leadership Council, and the Office of Alumni Relations and Career Services, whose mission is to engage and connect a network of more than 60,000 alumni worldwide, organized the toy drive. To find out more about services offered to Berkeley College alumni, go to: https://berkeleycollege.edu/alumni_bc/alumni_index.htm.

