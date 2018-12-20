Red Cross Honors Two Lifesavers in Paramus by

Wednesday, December 19 2018 @ 02:54 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, NJ, December 19, 2018 – Yenis Mercedes and Kadolia Dolson called on their American Red Cross training in CPR to help save the life of David Jacobs of Paramus. For their heroic and lifesaving action, Mercedes and Dolson, both employees with the Jewish Association for Developmental Disabilities (J-ADD), received the Red Cross Certificate of Merit.

“We’re extremely proud to present a Certificate of Merit to Yenis and Kadolia,” said Jocelyn Gilman, executive director, American Red Cross of Northern New Jersey. “Their actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”

The Certificate of Merit is the highest award given by the American Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

Last December, after witnessing J-ADD consumer David Jacobs collapse and become unresponsive, Kadolia Dolson and Yenis Mercedes performed CPR until emergency medical services arrived and took over. Jacobs was then transported to the hospital, received medical care and is alive today thanks in part to the quick actions taken by the two women.

Dolson and Mercedes were nominated by J-ADD Director of Training Cheryl Minkoff and the presentation of the Certificates of Merit took place earlier this month during a holiday celebration hosted by J-ADD at the Jewish Community Center in Paramus.

“We congratulate Yenis and Kadolia on this recognition and appreciate their lifesaving actions,” said John Winer, executive director, Jewish Association for Developmental Disabilities. “As a result, David will tell you himself, ‘I’m not sick, I’m very much alive!’”

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills session) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.

If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize, or be inspired.

The American Red Cross presents Kadolia Dolson and Yenis Mercedes with the Certificate of Merit during a Jewish Association for Developmental Disabilitis holiday gathering on December 5, 2018 in Paramus, New Jersey. {Pictured L-R) John Winer, executive director, Jewish Association for Developmental Disabilities; Kadolia Dolson; David Jacobs; Yenis Mercedes, and Jocelyn Gilman, executive director, American Red Cross of Northern New Jersey.

Photo taken by American Red Cross on December 5, 2018 in Paramus, New Jersey

