FSR Grows Presence in Midwest Region by

Wednesday, December 19 2018 @ 03:02 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Company Names Core4 Technologies as New Rep Firm For Minnesota, North & South Dakota and Western Wisconsin

Woodland Park, NJ -- December 17, 2018 – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of solutions for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, corporate, hospitality, and government markets, has recently named Core4 Technologies as its new rep firm for Minnesota, North & South Dakota and Western Wisconsin. The announcement was made by Jan Sandri, president of FSR, from the company’s headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

Based in Bloomington, MN, Core4 Technologies was established in 2011 by veteran industry professionals to service a customer base comprised of AV integrators, consultants, electricians and end-users with best-of-breed infrastructure products and the most advanced systems in the audio video market. Working closely with FSR will allow the company to offer its existing customer base an expanded portfolio while growing FSR’s presence throughout the Midwest region.

“Core4 Technologies has earned an outstanding reputation throughout the Midwest as a leading rep firm passionate about providing customers with the perfect solutions, and committed to delivering results,” says Sandri. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Marc Becker and the team at Core4, confident that their experience and deep understanding of the industry and of FSR technologies and solutions will be a benefit to our customers and will expand our presence even further in the region.”

“FSR is an extremely well-known and highly regarded manufacturer of AV equipment with a special emphasis on infrastructure solutions,” says Becker. “We are excited to help grow the company’s sales across the territory while offering local support to FSR end-users.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

