The Valley Hospital Auxiliary Illuminates the “Tree of Light” by

Thursday, December 20 2018 @ 08:16 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

December 19, 2018 Ridgewood, New Jersey On Sunday, December 2nd, supporters gathered in the Shotmeyer Lobby of The Valley Hospital to celebrate the Tree of Light Ceremony, a time honored annual event that has been a Valley favorite since 1989.

While guests enjoyed the music provided by the Ridgewood High School carolers, voices and string ensemble, some paged through The Remembrance Book. The Tree of Light and Reflecting Pool, located just outside the lobby, showcased hundreds of white lights to represent the memory of someone special, celebrate a birth, wish someone well, or honor an exceptional person. All proceeds from this event benefit the Auxiliary’s $1.5 million pledge to Valley Medical Group’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Program and Valley Home Care’s Butterflies endowment.

“As we light the tree tonight, I invite you to reflect on your importance to Valley,” said David J. Bohan, Vice President & Chief Development Officer of The Valley Hospital Foundation. Referring to the 730 lights that illuminate The Valley Hospital entrance, he continued, “Just like the tree, Valley Health System has become brighter – and better – through the support of our community. You have helped Valley become the world-class healthcare provider it is today.”

These lights will continue to shine throughout the holiday season.

[Photo Caption: Peter Diestel, Senior Vice President of Administration and Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Valley Health System; Sandy Carapezza, Director of Development of The Valley Hospital Foundation; Mary Seminara, Chair of The Tree of Light Ceremony; Jean Meloro, President of The Valley Hospital Auxiliary; David Bohan, Vice President and Chief Development Officer of The Valley Hospital Foundation.]

