New Jersey McDonald's Franchisee Wins Prestigious Ronald McDonald Award

Thursday, December 20 2018 @ 07:00 PM EST

Chris Cottrell from Bergen County honored for running top performing restaurants; providing outstanding customer service

Iselin, NJ – December 19, 2018 – Chris Cottrell, McDonald’s owner/operator from Bergen County, New Jersey was recently awarded the prestigious “Ronald Award” for 2018. The Ronald Award recognizes franchise owner/operators that have made outstanding contributions to McDonald's, their local community and customers. Cottrell was selected for this award out of the more than 60 McDonald’s franchise owners in the New York Metro area, representing more than 560 McDonald’s restaurants across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

From left to right: Jorge Ferraz, Operations Officer, McDonald’s Stamford Field Office; Zoe Hamburger, Field Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Stamford Field Office; Chris Kempczinski, President, McDonald’s USA; Chris Cottrell, McDonald’s Franchise Owner/Operator; Mario Barbosa, East Zone President, McDonald’s USA; Gino Potesta, Vice President, Stamford Field Office

Cottrell is a second-generation McDonald’s franchisee who works with his father and brother, and currently serves as the Director of Operations for their 18 McDonald’s restaurants across New Jersey. Cottrell empowers and supports his employees by encouraging them to take professional development classes in addition to Archways to Opportunity – McDonald’s educational program that provides eligible U.S. employees an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront college tuition assistance, access free education advising services and learn English as a second language. Since the program launched in 2015, the Cottrell family has awarded more than $74,781.18 in tuition assistance to 43 restaurant employees.

“It’s truly an honor to be chosen as one of this year’s Ronald Award recipients,” said Cottrell. “I’d like to thank my father, Paul, whose guidance and mentorship have allowed me to succeed in the McDonald’s system, as well as my amazing staff who are the reason for our success. People are at the heart of my organization and are what make it thrive, and I’m proud to offer my employees ways to succeed both inside and outside of the workplace.”

“Chris Cottrell has quickly risen to be a trusted leader within the New York Metro area,” said Gino Potesta, Vice President, McDonald’s Stamford Field Office. “Chris is constantly looking for new and better ways to elevate the McDonald’s experience for our guests. As we continue on our journey to building a better McDonald’s, we are truly grateful for franchisees like Chris, whose commitment to excellence benefits both guests and his employees.”

The Cottrell family operates restaurants in Butler, East Hanover, Elizabeth, Florham Park, Mahwah, Milton, Newark, Paramus, Parsippany, Pine Brook, Rahway, Roselle, Succasunna, Wayne, West Milford, and Wyckoff.

