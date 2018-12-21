The Shannon Rose Irish Pub Presents $10,000 to Fight Heart Disease by

Thursday, December 20 2018

Posted in News & Views

Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub (left), presents a check for $10,000 to Heart Walk Directors Judith Friedland (center) and Melissa Alonso (right) from the American Heart Association, a non-profit organization that fosters appropriate cardiac care in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.

To raise funds throughout the year, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub’s locations in Clifton and Ramsey, NJ donated a portion of proceeds from a specialty menu served during February’s American Heart Month and participated in the Bergen Passaic Heart Walk in October, serving as the major food sponsor for the walk by providing a selection of food items from the pub’s Heart Healthy menu to participants at the event. This donation will support the American Heart Association’s mission to fight heart disease and strokes through funding innovative research, fighting for stronger public health policies and providing critical tools and information to save and improve lives.

ABOUT THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB

Since 2007, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has provided its guests with the most authentic Irish experience this side of the Atlantic. With locations in Clifton and Ramsey, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub transports its guests to the Emerald Isle through its scratch-made food, Dublin-like atmosphere and the hospitality that the Irish are famous for. Featuring more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more. For more information, please visit www.TheShannonRose.com or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

