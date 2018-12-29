Holocaust Discussed During College Speaker Series by

Wednesday, December 26 2018 @ 12:18 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College will examine the Holocaust through three events during the spring 2019 semester. All events are free and open to the public.

The first, “They Risked Their Lives: Poles Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust,” an exhibition of photography, iconography and quotations, will open Tuesday, Jan. 29 from at 12:30 p.m. in room S-152 at the College’s main campus (400 Paramus Road). The exhibition will remain on view through Thursday, Feb. 28. Featuring the stories of those in German-occupied Poland who sought to provide refuge for Jews living in the country during World War II, the exhibition will arrive at the College on loan from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement