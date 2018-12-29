Holocaust Discussed During College Speaker Series
PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College will examine the Holocaust through three events during the spring 2019 semester. All events are free and open to the public.
The first, “They Risked Their Lives: Poles Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust,” an exhibition of photography, iconography and quotations, will open Tuesday, Jan. 29 from at 12:30 p.m. in room S-152 at the College’s main campus (400 Paramus Road). The exhibition will remain on view through Thursday, Feb. 28. Featuring the stories of those in German-occupied Poland who sought to provide refuge for Jews living in the country during World War II, the exhibition will arrive at the College on loan from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C.Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 1:45 p.m. in room A-104 at the College, a screening of “Karski & Lords of Humanity” will include a question-and-answer session with the film’s director, Slawomir Grunberg. The award-winning, partially animated documentary spotlights the efforts of individuals who worked to prevent the Holocaust.
Finally, on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in room A-104, New York-based artistic organization Elysium Between two Continents will present a dramatic reading of “Resistance of the Heart,” which chronicles the protests of non-Jewish women who demonstrated against the deportation of their male Jewish family members in 1943 Berlin. The protests led to the males’ release and became known as the “Rosenstrasse protest” – taking its name from the street where the demonstration took place.
Sponsored by the College’s Center for Peace, Justice and Reconciliation, the office of student life, the Judith K. Winn School of Honors, the Hillel club and the Polish culture club, email [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> for more information.
