The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 29 2018 @ 06:17 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 29 2018 @ 06:17 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Ciccone Screens Spirituality Documentary

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College will continue its Cinema Ciccone film series with a screening of “Sacred: Milestones of a Spiritual Life” Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road).

Directed by Academy award-winner Thomas Lennon, the film includes footage from more than 25 countries. Featuring an array of religious traditions, the film conveys the importance of faith and spirituality in the daily life of many cultures. Following the film, executive producer and Emmy award-winner Bill Baker, Ph.D., will host a question and answer session.

Admission is $20 per person. The program includes a pre-screening buffet with light refreshments. For additional information, please call (201) 447-7428 or visit tickets.bergen.edu.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

