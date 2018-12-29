DMR ARCHITECTS’ PARTNER AND GENERAL COUNSEL CHARLES H. SARLO, ESQ. APPOINTED VICE CHAIRMAN OF NJEDA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS by

Wednesday, December 26 2018 @ 12:32 PM EST

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., December 19, 2018—DMR Architects’ Vice President, General Counsel and Partner, Charles H. Sarlo, Esq. was recently selected as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA).



Charles H. Sarlo, Esq.

At the NJEDA’s Re-Organization meeting, Mr. Sarlo was also appointed to Chair the Board’s Real Estate Committee, and to also serve on the Board’s Audit Committee, Policy Committee and Executive Committee. He is currently the longest serving NJEDA Board Member, having been appointed by Governor Codey in 2005 and re-appointed by Governor Corzine and Governor Christie.

“Charles has an incredible bandwidth, providing meaningful and insightful counsel to the DMR team and the NJEDA,” said Lloyd Rosenberg, AIA, President and CEO of DMR Architects. “We are incredibly proud and indebted to him for all he does for DMR and our clients.”

Mr. Sarlo has more than 30 years of legal and business experience including 17 years at DMR Architects where he leads corporate strategic and tactical legal initiatives with an expertise in a broad spectrum of legal affairs of the corporation including contracts, insurance, risk management and employment. He also provides in-house counseling on land use and environmental issues and is leading the firm’s public-private-partnership initiative in opportunities under New Jersey’s recently adopted public-private-partnership law.

Mr. Sarlo, who is licensed to practice law in New Jersey and New York, received his Juris Doctorate from the Pace University School of Law where he served as the Editor-In-Chief of the Pace International Law Review. He also has an Environmental Law Certificate from Pace’s highly-ranked Environmental Law Program, an MBC in Finance from Fairleigh Dickenson University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology.

About the New Jersey Economic Development Authority:

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.

About DMR Architects

