SheTek TO LAUNCH JANUARY 9, 2019 IN NEW JERSEY

An initiative by PamTen Inc. that cultivates a national pipeline of women in technology to meet the technology needs of companies

(Princeton, New Jersey – December 27, 2018) – SheTek.net will officially launch in New Jersey on January 9, 2019 with an event that celebrates the mission of the initiative—cultivating a qualified pipeline of women to meet the technology needs of companies.

SheTek is an initiative of Pamten Inc., a certified Woman and Minority Owned Business based in Princeton, NJ. The SheTek initiative will build a pipeline of talented women in technology and provide business owners with better access to technology solutions powered by talented women.

Guests at the New Jersey launch event will hear from guest speaker Michele Siekerka, President & CEO of The New Jersey Business & Industry Association. Details about SheTek will be shared by Chaya Pamula, CEO of SheTek and PamTen and Founder of SOFKIN and Joanna Black, CSO of SheTek.

The focus areas of SheTek include:

· Sparking early interest in technology for girls and mentoring them through the transition into college and into the work force

· Consulting companies on hiring women to fill more roles in technology

· Training and coaching women employees within companies to help advance their tech-specific careers

· Pairing talented women with companies who need technology services and staff

· Supporting women-owned start-ups and businesses with outsourced CTO services with a team powered by talented women

· Educating women business owners on how to use technology in their day-to-day business operations

· Connecting and supporting women through the online SheTek Community Platform

· Mentoring and counseling women and girls to help them build soft skills and hard skills that will help advance their careers

· Partnering with NGOs, academia, corporations, government, Chambers of Commerce, professional groups and other organization to advance women in technology Three focus areas that SheTek has introduced include: SheTek STEM, SheTek Build and SheTek Power.

SheTek STEM is focused on introducing young minds to the opportunities that exist in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The SheTek STEM program focuses on mentorships, hands-on workshops, field trips, unforgettable experiences and lasting friendships. SheTek STEM partners with community organizations and non-profits to develop and support programs that will have a lasting impact on the girls who participate.

SheTek Power is designed to further support young women navigating a career in tech and focused on female students attending college by providing them with additional support outside of classes, programs and accelerators. Efforts are specifically tailored to empower young women through mentorships, soft skill training, community, internships and upon graduation access to jobs through the SheTek talent pipeline. A partnership with City College of New York Code was introduced where SheTek will operate as an extension of CCNY Code providing resources specific to the needs of the programs female students.

SheTek Build provides training and education for women who are either re-entering the workplace, interested in learning marketable skills to help with career advancement or for entrepreneurs who wish to gain knowledge on leading technology trends. The initial SheTek Build training series will focus on Cyber Security with the first Cyber Clinic taking place on the afternoon of January 9, 2019 from 1-5pm prior to the official launch of SheTek. The clinic is for women interested in exploring a career in cybersecurity or learning more about how to protect their personal or businesses online identity. Registration for the clinic is complementary and can be reserved by visiting the SheTek Website.

SheTek core programs will be supported by contributions made from corporate partnerships. Financial resources will be allocated to the development of the programs with 10% of contributions donated to The SOFKIN Girls Education Fund, a 501C3 charity based in New Jersey and India.

For more information on SheTek visit: www.shetek.net or on social @shetekglobal

About SheTek and PamTen:

SheTek is a program offered through PamTen Inc., a certified Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE). PamTen provides technology information services to a diverse set of clients, from small businesses to large corporations and has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 company, placing them among the fastest growing private companies in the United States. Services include: IT staffing, strategic advisory services, custom IT solutions, cyber security services, and product development. With offices in USA, Canada, & India, PamTen provides solutions to companies in industries including: Pharmaceuticals, Insurance, Healthcare, Financial, Retail, Energy, and more. Awards and recognition include: Inc. 5000, NJBIZ Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies; NJ Best 50 Women in Business; Top 20 Most Promising Web Development and Design Solution Providers.

About SOFKIN:

SOFKIN is a non-profit organization registered in New Jersey, USA, and Hyderabad, India. The organization supports the upbringing of under privileged children, irrespective of name or nationality, caste or creed, race or religion, by providing basic amenities, education and medical aid in a secure and healthy environment. SOFKIN is currently supporting over 90 children in five homes in Pune and Hyderabad, India. The children inducted into SOFKIN homes go to regular schools and have been performing well in both academics and extracurricular activities. PamTen has been sponsoring SOFKIN projects for over a decade by sponsoring education and providing internship and job opportunities to children of SOFKIN.

