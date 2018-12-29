Hackensack University Medical Center Recognized with Six Women’s Choice Awards honoring ‘America’s Best Hospitals’ by

December 28, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that it has been honored with multiple Women’s Choice Awards, honoring “America’s Best Hospitals” based on outstanding achievement in clinical excellence and patient experience.

“I want to commend our team members who work every day to ensure that our patients and their families receive the highest quality clinical care and have the best experience possible,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president of Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health for Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are proud of all they do to elevate and enhance health and well-being.”

According to the Women’s Choice Award, this recognition was created with a purpose to ensure that every woman has the tools to make better health care choices. For 2019, the Women’s Choice Award has recognized Hackensack University Medical Center in these areas of excellence: Bariatrics, Breast Care, Cancer Care, Heart Care, Obstetrics, and Orthopedics.

There were 68 hospitals in New Jersey evaluated for Women’s Choice Awards, with 24 hospitals recognized. Only 10 of those received more than four awards. Hackensack University Medical Center is among the top 10 honored hospitals in the state, with six awards.

