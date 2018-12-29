Hackensack University Medical Center Holds Third Annual Graduation Ceremony for Nurses by

Blood and Marrow Transplant Fellowship Program

(December 27 - Hackensack, NJ) Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held the third annual Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) RN Fellowship Graduation Ceremony for nine registered nurses. The nurses are from 8PE and 8PW Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) units.

To facilitate the challenging and rewarding journey and requirements to excel as a specialty nurse, the BMT units created a BMT RN Fellowship. This 12-month training program is designed to prepare new nursing graduates and nurses who have no prior or limited work experience in a stem cell transplant setting with the specialty training to succeed.

“We are only as good as our nurses and we certainly would not have one of the premiere Bone Marrow and Transplant programs in the nation, if not for our talented and dedicated nurses,” said Michele L. Donato, M.D., FACP, CPE, chief, Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program, Hackensack University Medical Center. “I thank each of the fellows for their hard work and dedication to our patients and I congratulate them on this well-deserved honor.”

The program is tailored to meet each individual’s specific training needs with focus on the clinical and classroom settings. The fellowship is offered yearly and applications for a position in the fellowship are accepted online through the standard employment process by applying for RN positions on 8 Pavilion East/Stem Cell or 8 Pavilion West BMT.

“I am so proud of our RN fellowship graduates for achieving this accomplishment,” said Anne Corbett, MS, BSN, RN, nurse manager, 8PE and 8PW Bone Marrow and Transplant, and BMT RN fellowship coordinator, Hackensack University Medical Center. “We now have 18 graduates who have come through the RN Fellowship program since 2016. Hackensack University Medical Center was the first hospital in the country to offer this type of program and I thank the mentors and preceptors who allowed the fellows to shadow and learn from them. Our fellows and mentors are an inspiration and their efforts truly demonstrate excellence in patient care.”

“This is an important career milestone and professional achievement for each of our BMT nurse fellows,” said Judy Miranda Rankin, DNP, RN, director, Inpatient Oncology, Hackensack University Medical Center. “It is a very proud moment for our nurses who are committed to excel in their delivery of care of their patients. They will continue to be inspired each and every day to be the very best in providing quality and compassionate care for our patients and their family members. Our gratitude goes to the leaders, educators, mentors and colleagues who supported and guided our nurses in their journey of becoming a BMT nurse fellow.”

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held the third annual Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) RN Fellowship Graduation Ceremony for nine registered nurses. Front row sitting, left to right (fellow graduates): Ruth Guzman-Peralta, BSN, RN; Portia Alvarado, BSN, RN; Erin O’Connor, BSN, RN; Aleksandra Zdulska, BSN, RN; Diana Cardona-Munoz, BSN, RN; Mi La Kang, BSN, RN; Beth Calvanese, BSN, RN; Julia Brehl, BSN, RN, CHPN; and Allison Martell, BSN, RN. Back row standing, left to right: Anne Corbett, MS, BSN, RN, nurse manager, 8PE and 8PW Bone Marrow and Transplant, BMT RN Fellowship coordinator, Hackensack University Medical Center; Judy Miranda Rankin, DNP, RN director, Inpatient Oncology; Jennifer Mazzella, BSN, RN and mentor to the fellows; Carolina Coutinho, BSN, RN and mentor to the fellows; Heather Gibson, ASN, RN and mentor to the fellows; Nicole Montes, BSN, RN, OCN and mentor to the fellows; April Camiling, MSN, RN, clinical nurse specialist; Brenda Diaz, MSN, RN, APN, AOCNS, BMTCN, education specialist; and Michele L. Donato, M.D., FACP, CPE, chief, Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as one of the top two hospitals in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 Best Hospital rankings. It was also named one of the top five New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

