Wednesday, January 02 2019 @ 07:44 PM EST
Student-Athletes Win Smiles with Toy Drive

PARAMUS, N.J. – A group of Bergen Community College student-athletes scored a victory for children in need this holiday season, donating 75 toys to area hospitals and nonprofit organizations through the Fair Lawn Police Department’s annual giving campaign. Organized by the student-athlete advisory committee, which features men and women from each of Bergen’s 12 intercollegiate teams, the students collected toys and monetary donations at the College and delivered them to the police department Dec. 14.


Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

