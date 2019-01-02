Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to Welcome Five New Retailers by

Wednesday, January 02 2019 @ 10:15 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

The new stores include Golden Goose, Sugarfina, Burt’s Bees, Eton and Forever 21

CENTRAL VALLEY, N.Y. (January 2, 2018) — Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, a high fashion sneaker company headquartered in Venice, Italy, and Forever 21, an American fashion company, are among five new retailers opening at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in the coming months.

In addition, Sugarfina, a luxury candy boutique offering chic cocktail-infused treats, and Burt’s Bees, a natural personal care products company, join the more than 250 highly sought-after retailers at the Outlets with the opening of their new kiosks.

“Visitors to Woodbury Common have come to expect an evolving selection of retailers and these new additions continue to deliver on our commitment to meet our customers’ expectations,” said David Mistretta, General Manager of Woodbury Common. “We are excited to showcase these additional brands, and ensure a world-class, luxury shopping experience for our shoppers.”

Golden Goose, notable for its innovative but artisan spirited products, offers a collection that includes ready-to-wear accessories and footwear. The brand opened its first outlet location at Woodbury Common in December. The brand’s only other stores in the United States are in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. At Woodbury Common, the store is located in the Saratoga District.

Forever 21, a fast fashion retail brand with an edge, offers women’s, men’s and children’s apparel and accessories. The new Forever 21 store will open in January 2019 in the Hudson Valley District at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

Sugarfina, the ultimate candy boutique for adults, opened a new kiosk near Calvin Klein in the Saratoga District. There, shoppers are able to indulge in a variety of gourmet sweets including Sugarfina’s collection of cocktail-infused candies and custom bento boxes.

Burt’s Bees, an internationally-recognized brand, opened its first retail location in the Saratoga District near Nike. The kiosk features a variety of infant care products including clothing and accessories.

Eton, the Swedish brand known for its fine men’s shirts and accessories, opened its newest retail location in the Adirondack District.

Four existing stores, including Hugo BOSS, Express, Mulberry and Michael Kors, will also be relocating to new storefronts on property.

The German luxury fashion house Hugo BOSS recently moved its clearance store to the Niagara District. The retailer’s main store will also be relocating this winter as its current storefront undergoes renovations.

Express, which offers a selection of womenswear and men’s apparel, also relocated its storefront to the Hamptons District.

Michael Kors opened two temporary stores in the Saratoga District as it renovates its main space. The brand is known for its luxury handbags, watches, shoes and clothing, among other products.

Mulberry relocated its new location outside of the Welcome Center in the Adirondack District. The British lifestyle brand is known for its selection of leather accessories.

