Leonia Arts to Present 'Speakeasy' Benefit Jazz Concert Featuring Cenovia Cummins & Friends

Monday, January 07 2019 @ 07:42 AM EST

(Leonia, New Jersey; January 6, 2019) – Travel back in time to the Roaring '20s at the Leonia Arts' 'Speakeasy', a live benefit jazz concert with the Cenovia Cummins & Friends band to support the organization's 2019 art initiatives. Leonia Arts, a nonprofit cultural arts alliance in the borough of Leonia, New Jersey, presents the special event on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall (American Legion Post #1), located at 399 Broad Avenue in the borough.

The event features an instrumental jazz performance with six Broadway, New York City orchestra, and recording musicians. Led by composer, violinist, and pianist Cenovia Cummins, the program of original compositions also presents Stephanie Cummins, cello; Eric Weidman, clarinet and saxophone; Ray Jacob, drums; Ray Kilday, bass; and Rachel Handman, violin.

Guests are invited to wear creative festive dress. Prizes will be awarded for the best 1920’s or jazz inspired fashion. Professional event photographer Matt Dine will be onsite and take photographs of guests in their Speakeasy attire.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale for individuals and groups of ten. The early bird sale is $40 for individuals through January 11 and afterward for $45. Group tickets for a table of ten are available for $400. For additional information and to purchase a ticket, go to the organization's website, http://leoniaarts.org/leonia-arts-speakeasy-fundraiser/.

A ticket purchase includes admission to the event, entertainment, a light fare of tasting platters, and one signature cocktail or wine, beer, and non-alcoholic cocktail. Complimentary soft drink beverages will also be available. Guests will have an opportunity to attend a post-performance mixer and see art works on display by visual artists from Leonia.

"The Leonia Arts 'Speakeasy' is the perfect remedy for a cold January night. Gather with friends, warm your spirits, listen to great instrumental jazz, and support the arts - locally!" stated

Dan Pacek, Vice President, Leonia Arts.

Founded in 2005, Leonia Arts supports the borough of Leonia's artists and arts organizations by promoting events, encouraging collaborations, and connecting with art enthusiasts. The winter fundraiser will assist several 2019 initiatives highlighting the arts in the borough. These include a community wide art project, the Leonia Arts Fair featuring local artists, and the Suzanne Pancrazi Memorial Scholarship for artistic achievement awarded to a graduating senior at Leonia High School.

For more information about the 'Speakeasy' benefit and the cultural alliance's work in the community, contact [email protected] Visit www.leoniaarts.org for additional information about the organization, to join Leonia Arts, to view a calendar of upcoming arts events, and much more.

Photo credit: James Leynse

