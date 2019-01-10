TEEN CHEFS IN TRAINING WITH HEALTHBARN USA - BEGINS JANUARY 16TH by

Tuesday, January 08 2019 @ 05:41 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

“Teen Chefs in Training”

Grades 6-8

Wednesdays, January 16, 23, 30 February 6, 13, 20

4:00pm to 5:00pm

HealthBarn USA at Habernickel Park, 1057 Hillcrest Rd., Ridgewood

$120/6 sessions ($130 for non-residents)

Limited to 20 participants

See the attached flyer for full description.

Registration is available online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Download the registration form from the Recreation webpage at www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation . Please make checks payable to "Ridgewood Parks and Recreation".

Call 201-670-5560 with any questions.

Advertisement