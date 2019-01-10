Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 10 2019 @ 05:58 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 10 2019 @ 05:58 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

TEEN CHEFS IN TRAINING WITH HEALTHBARN USA - BEGINS JANUARY 16TH

Join Stacey Antine, MS, RDN, Healthbarn USA for an amazing culinary experience for teens!  All chefs will learn safe knife skills & food handling safety, reading and understanding food labels, how to follow recipes and work in teams to create culinary delights to enable them to become self-sufficient and health-conscious eaters.

“Teen Chefs in Training”
Grades 6-8
Wednesdays, January 16, 23, 30   February 6, 13, 20
4:00pm to 5:00pm
HealthBarn USA at Habernickel Park, 1057 Hillcrest Rd., Ridgewood
$120/6 sessions ($130 for non-residents)
Limited to 20 participants

See the attached flyer for full description. 

Registration is available online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Download the registration form from the Recreation webpage at www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation .  Please make checks payable to "Ridgewood Parks and Recreation". 

Call 201-670-5560 with any questions.

  • TEEN CHEFS IN TRAINING WITH HEALTHBARN USA - BEGINS JANUARY 16TH
