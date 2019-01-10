TEEN CHEFS IN TRAINING WITH HEALTHBARN USA - BEGINS JANUARY 16TH
“Teen Chefs in Training”
Grades 6-8
Wednesdays, January 16, 23, 30 February 6, 13, 20
4:00pm to 5:00pm
HealthBarn USA at Habernickel Park, 1057 Hillcrest Rd., Ridgewood
$120/6 sessions ($130 for non-residents)
Limited to 20 participants
See the attached flyer for full description.
Registration is available online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Download the registration form from the Recreation webpage at www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation . Please make checks payable to "Ridgewood Parks and Recreation".
Call 201-670-5560 with any questions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related