Valley Announces Addition to Structural Heart Disease Team Program Offers an Innovative Approach to Treating Heart Defects by

Tuesday, January 08 2019 @ 06:26 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, January 8, 2019 — The Valley Heart and Vascular Institute has enhanced its Structural Heart Disease Program with the addition of Atish Mathur, M.D., to the team.

Dr. Mathur joins Sean Wilson, M.D., Director, Structural Heart Disease Program; John Goncalves, M.D., Director, Cardiac Surgery and Surgical Director, TAVR Program; Thomas Cocke, M.D.; and Navin Budhwani, M.D., at the Valve Center located at 970 Linwood Avenue, Paramus.

Dr. Mathur joins Valley from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he served as an Advanced Structural Heart Fellow. He completed four cardiovascular fellowships, including the Advanced Structural Heart Fellowship at Cedars Sinai, and holds board certifications in interventional cardiology, general cardiology, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography and internal medicine

Dr. Mathur has extensive experience in the treatment of mitral and tricuspid regurgitation using the minimally invasive transcatheter repair of mitral valve with MitraClip device and transcatheter mitral valve replacement. He, in addition, also performs percutaneous balloon aortic valvuloplasty and transcatheter aortic valve replacement in patients with severe aortic stenosis, left atrial appendage occlusion with Watchman device, transcatheter closure of patent foramen ovale, patent ductus arteriosus, atrial and ventricular septal defects, percutaneous closure of paravalvular leak, alcohol septal ablation and percutaneous transcatheter mitral commissurotomy. Dr. Mathur is also skilled in placement of percutaneous LV assist device and performing complex percutaneous coronary interventions in patients with coronary artery disease.

Dr. Mathur is an accomplished clinician, educator and researcher. He completed his Masters in Public Health from Rutgers school of public health, NJ and has published several papers in peer reviewed journals.

Structural heart disease is the result of a number of conditions that lead to inefficient functioning of the heart. Valley’s Structural Heart Disease Program offers innovative and minimally invasive treatment options tailored to the particular needs of each patient. These advanced procedures enable the physicians to access the heart through the patient’s blood vessels, which means that patients do not require open-heart surgery or a heart-lung machine.

“The Valley Hospital is a national leader in structural heart procedures and strives for excellence in taking care of its patients,” says Dr. Mathur. “I look forward to collaborating with Valley’s Structural Heart Disease Program team and partnering with my patients to provide them with exceptional care.”

“Dr. Mathur is an excellent addition to our structural heart team,” says Dr. Wilson. “His vast knowledge of cardiac disease and state-of-the art cardiac treatment interventions will be beneficial to both patients and to Valley.”

The program follows the American College of Cardiology and the European Society of Cardiology’s “heart team approach” to care. Patients in the program are treated by a structural heart cardiologist, the primary cardiologist and/or internist, cardiac surgeons, imaging specialists, advanced practice nurses, as well as other specialists. This multidisciplinary dedicated group collaborates closely to individualize treatment based upon the patient’s medical conditions. The Structural Heart Disease Program is integrated with cardiovascular imaging, which is an integral part of investigating structural heart disease.

To make an appointment with one of Valley’s Structural Heart Specialists, please call 201-447-8378.

Photo Caption: The Valley Heart and Vascular Institute has enhanced its Structural Heart Disease Program with the addition of Atish Mathur, M.D.to the team. Shown here (from left): Thomas Cocke, M.D.; Sean Wilson, M.D., Director, Structural Heart Disease Program; Atish Mathur, M.D.; and John Goncalves, M.D., Director, Cardiac Surgery and Surgical Director, TAVR Program. Not pictured: Navin Budhwani, M.D.

Advertisement