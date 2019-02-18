The American Heroin By Melissa Scrivner Love by

Melissa Scrivner Love is a very powerful writer. Mind you, this is coming from a MCP (Male Chauvinist Person). The observation is not mentioned because we both use the shortened form of Mel. Her content and ability to keep continuity makes for a highly interesting book. My objection stems from her usage of a female as her protagonist in a role that rarely exists. In my opinion, there is an excessive use of a four-letter expletive. Plus, she could use a glossary because not everyone knows the Spanish food names. I do compare her to Ayn Rand with Atlas Shrugged.

Her first book, Lola, is supposed to be quite successful. If her story is somewhat similar, there is no reason why it would not be. Lola is a Latino woman who amasses a huge fortune selling dope in her neighborhood. Using quite a bit of her money in the neighborhood to assist the poorer inhabitants. Lola has as a silent partner, a very powerful white woman in the Los Angeles vicinity. This is where most of the action takes place, an area that Love is very familiar with.

Forced into combat with an invading drug cartel, Lola manages to unite her crew behind her and protects her turf. The facts involving the attempted takeover will amaze the reader and also, the way that Lola deals with it.

American Heroin goes on sale February 19, 2019. It is published by Crown, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. LLC

