Now Open! The Kitchen at Bed Bath & Beyond Offers Full Lineup of Summer Cooking Camps
New Jersey’s Newest Experiential Learning Space Provides Kids and Teens with the Perfect Summer Activity in East Hanover
East Hanover, NJ (April, 10) - The Kitchen at Bed Bath & Beyond, East Hanover’s newest interactive cooking and activity learning space, is proud to announce that child and teenage cooking camps will be offered throughout July and August in celebration of The Kitchen’s first summer of operation.
The brand-new, state-of-the art facility will host five-day long cooking courses guided by culinary experts. With a wide selection of cooking courses available, ranging from the “ABC’s of Cooking” to “My Travels Thru Italy” or “Cookie, Cookies and More Cookies,” The Kitchen is the perfect place for aspiring chefs or bakers, lovers of food and those looking to have a deliciously fun summer.
Launched at the end of 2018, The Kitchen offers a wide variety of classes, courses and events for the community to enjoy. Perfect for those searching for a fun activity, The Kitchen will be hosting courses covering topics such as cooking, baking, gift wrapping, floral arranging and calligraphy. Each class is designed to be a fun and rewarding hands-on experience, and a great opportunity to test-drive new innovative products. Professional workshops and corporate team building opportunities are also available.
“We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of our summer cooking camps at The Kitchen,” said Randi Jeddis, Culinary Events Manager at Bed Bath & Beyond. “Classes are available for different ages and skill levels with tons of different cuisines, skills and techniques to learn about – all in our brand-new, state-of-the art kitchen!”
Below please find a comprehensive schedule of 2019 Summer Class Options:
Baking, Baking & More Baking – Beginning July 8, Monday – Friday
Practicing recipes for delicious desserts, breads, and muffins
Cookies, Cookies & More Cookies – Beginning July 15, Monday – Friday
New recipes, new techniques – perfect for young cookieholics
ABC’s of Cooking – Beginning July 22, Monday – Friday
Covering the basics – techniques, equipment, ingredients
Cooking Around the World – Beginning July 29, Monday – Friday
Touring the world with tastes from Italy, Asia, France, North and South Americas
My Travels Thru Italy – Beginning August 5, Monday – Friday
Learning the ins-and-outs of Italian dishes - magnifico!
Play with Ingredients – Beginning August 12, Monday – Friday
Cooking the same old ingredients in new and fun ways
Principles of Cooking – Beginning August 19, Monday – Friday
Learning the best way to prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner
Design-Your-Own – Beginning August 26, Monday – Friday
Bring a group of friends and cook what you want!
*Two different iterations of each class will be offered based on age: one for children between 7-12 (10AM – 1PM) and the other for teens (2PM – 5PM).
For more information about The Kitchen or to register for the 2019 summer cooking courses, please visit https://thekitchen.bedbathandbeyond.com/ or contact 973-434-2700.
About The Kitchen at Bed, Bath & BeyondBed Bath & Beyond’s exciting new kitchen experience, located in East Hanover, provides guests the opportunity to prepare delicious meals with the guidance of chefs and expert instructors while using top-of-the line kitchen products. With offerings of cooking and baking courses, kid’s classes, birthday parties, professional workshops and corporate team building sessions, The Kitchen is the perfect place to host a private event or test-drive new, innovative products before purchasing. To learn more, visit https://thekitchen.bedbathandbeyond.com/.
